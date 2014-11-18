Stylish tea accesories

Overwhelmed with pumpkin spice latte macchiatos, mocha frappe with white chocolate and other trendy modifications of traditional coffee, we could almost forget about that drink so dear to English culture: tea! It has long been proven that tea sometimes is a better choice than coffee. Thanks to tannins and other polyphenols it contains, tea can have very beneficial effects on the cardiovascular and central nervous system. The tea leaf is not exposed to the aggressive heat treatment that coffee is, which allows tea to retain all its healthy vitamins and minerals.

Tea can also be very fashionable. Today we present some stylish accessories to decorate any tea party.