Office furniture: corner desks

The functionality and ergonomics of corner desks are hard to overestimate. Corner desks were invented in an era when the standard workplace had desks whose surfaces were like mountainous terrain. Located on the perimeter of every table or desk were stacks of books and folders with papers and stationary scattered everywhere. In the middle was a small typewriter, so, as you can see, space was hard to come by. To increase the amount of surface area on the desktop, another side was added at an angle of 45°, giving the desk a corner.

With the advent of personal computers and later laptops, the need to store information in printed form disappeared, and maintaining order on the desk has become much easier. Nevertheless, the need for angular tables has not diminished. Due to their design, these pieces of furniture are very compact. They do not take up much space, but they have a large capacity, so corner desks are often found in both offices and homes.