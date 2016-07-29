A Modern Family Home

Today we travel to a nature reserve in the South of Germany to visit a newly renovated bungalow that has been restored from 1970. The spacious home is surrounded by forests, and the design mimics the serene atmosphere of nature. Join us on this tour to have the privilege of witnessing the beautiful creation of Bermuller & Hauner, architects based in Germany. The design of this beautiful single family home is characterized by a strong reference to the outdoor area, which is clearly visible from the interiors through the large windows.
Now, let's check out this family home shall we?
The design places emphasis on a clear design language that meets a minimalist overall appearance combined with natural materials. An elegant roof overhangs, creating an optical extension of the living space.
The balanced energy concept ensures a constant and pleasant indoor climate all year around, as well as extremely low energy costs. Heating is provided by an air-water heat pump, which supplies underfloor heating. The exterior is made of monolithic stones, which means no additional insulation is required. Lastly, the windows are all triple glazed, while the flat roof is planted so that there is better thermal and sound insulation.
The spacious hall includes a living room and a dining area in a shared space. The large windows ensure that the boundaries between inside and outside are barely noticeable, and the furniture is super modern. In this image, we're at the border between the kitchen and the living room. The beautiful fireplace is of course the centerpiece of the hall, adding much needed coziness and warmth to a large area.
In the kitchen, the focus is on the island that is placed in the middle of the room. The kitchen is centrally located and distinguishes itself from conventional kitchens. We also see displays and a beautiful bar in the dining area with a bistro-like atmosphere where you can drink your morning coffee and enjoy the view of the garden. On the left we see several cabinets and drawers integrated into the wall, providing necessary storage space.
Natural materials dominate this spacious bathroom. The shower room is located in a niche area and employs folding doors to separate it from the rest of the bathroom. The floor is covered with wooden planks, which in combination with the white walls, makes for a wonderful natural atmosphere. This is definitely a place for rejuvenation!
A safe and happy place is what every parent tries to create for their children, and this nursery is the perfect example, with its wooden crib and cheery, sunny yellow accents. The overall design of this room is characterized by natural materials that breathe a soft and soothing atmosphere. A particularly nice detail are the wooden frames made of oak, which create a dazzling visual connection to the outside world.
We deem it worthy of being called the stairway to heaven as it creates such a natural space in a place limited by concrete walls. In fact, here large plain walls replace the duty of a classical balustrade, yet maintains the elegance through pure symmetry. To add to it, the floor to ceiling slit-like window provides a natural brightness in the stairwell. The private bedrooms have been arranged in the separate cube, which rises out of the two-story building in the bungalow. This area is aligned to the north, and to the nature reserve, so the bedroom overlooks the peaceful forests—what an atmosphere!
We hope you've been inspired by this tour.