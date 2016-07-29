A Modern Family Home

Today we travel to a nature reserve in the South of Germany to visit a newly renovated bungalow that has been restored from 1970. The spacious home is surrounded by forests, and the design mimics the serene atmosphere of nature. Join us on this tour to have the privilege of witnessing the beautiful creation of Bermuller & Hauner, architects based in Germany. The design of this beautiful single family home is characterized by a strong reference to the outdoor area, which is clearly visible from the interiors through the large windows.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this family home shall we?