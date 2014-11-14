homify 360: A Balinese style villa in New Delhi

The style we know in architectural terms today as Balinese , is a derivative of the traditional style of Indonesian and Balinese style homes, cottages and temples. Using these buildings as a vernacular, homify India experts Atelier have designed the interiors of this marvellous villa in New Delhi, using the island of Bali as their inspiration. In terms of tropical architecture, it is by far the most popular, due to the use of naturally sourced materials, attention to climatic conditions and nowadays, association with resort-style living.

The most important element of the Balinese style is creating a space that responds to the environment. In this case, stone, wood and floral details, are often added to homes in respect, and paying homage to the divine laws of nature. Circulation is also important; one must be able to navigate a space with ease, filtering from one room to the next without guidance. So, without further ado, let's begin our tour of this regal Balinese-style property!