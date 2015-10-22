A stylish residence in Andheri, Mumbai

This is a posh apartment built in Andheri by S.K. Designs, one of the best interior architects in Mumbai. Made with light colored veneers and beautiful designs, this residence has a contemporary flair to itself. This house offers a beautiful amalgamation of Indian sentiments with modern designs and thus makes a highly spacious and aesthetically pleasing abode. Further, the designs are all artistically pleasing and functional. Let's take you on a tour of this wonderful residence.
Kid’s bedroom overlooks the graceful green trees through large French windows. The subtle green and the very decent ivory shades make this peaceful abode an ultimate place for relaxation and rejuvenation. Not to miss the beautiful contrasting paintings above the headrest, those add freshness and perkiness to this entire place. The light wood bed and shiny side lamps on the side tables help you get a sound and peaceful sleep.
The breathtaking living room is an institution in itself. The light colored spic and span interiors with the subtle dose of furniture impart a heavenly feel to this area. What catches your immediate attention is the round shimmery wall at the very inception of this artistic masterpiece. It is beautifully carved with glass patches that cover the corners and make this wall extremely stylish. As you enter this holy abode you first witness the cozy dining area and then the living space which is minimally designed with a beige sofa set and a TV cabinet. The grand white interiors are perfectly illuminated by the use of small wisely placed LED’s on the white ceiling.
Kitchen is again a place of class and design. This highly impressive part is made in line with the wall in a sleek and slender manner. White is the dominating color along with green and yellow, which add a dash of vibrancy. White lacquered wooden cabinets on both the sides provide enough space for storage and enough room for movement in between. All the major appliances are well fitted in the kitchen and are strategically placed at accessible positions.
This eclectic swing makes the exteriors more beautiful and charming. It has a traditional touch to it and is thus kept simple and sober. The bright red cushions will take all your tensions away and the smooth, relaxing pendulum motion will make you relive your childhood once again. Here's an ideabook exclusively for Eclectic swings.
The master bedroom is in a lovely combination of white and red. Little touches of brown here and there make the room livelier. The interiors are kept subtle as per the taste and modern fittings and lightings are added all over for a richer experience. The headrest is made with puffed fabric that lends a distinct yet softer touch to the room. Also the colorful rug and the bright painting make the room all the more welcoming and addictive.
The guest bedroom overlooks the beautiful skyline of Mumbai. We bet there can’t be a better view to cherish every morning than this amazing view. The interiors are all color coordinated with white being the basic color. The large French windows overlooking the city add the required glamor and class to the room. The headrest and the wall are brimming with beauty with charming wooden designs and upmarket patterns.
This residence is indeed a house for a lifetime. Not only its unique designs, but thoughtful and strategic lighting will amaze you with its impressive charm.