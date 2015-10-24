A ​colourful abode in Kandivali, Mumbai

This residence by S.K. Designs is one of the most beautifully designed landscapes and is absolutely class apart. The contemporary look and spacious designs make this house a perfect dwelling paradise for a small or medium sized family. This house comes with a beautiful mélange of colors and designs. It not only highlights modern looks but also teaches how proper channeling of space can create absolute wonders.

Let us take you on a tour of this simple yet sophisticated apartment for a clear view of a true landmark.