A ​colourful abode in Kandivali, Mumbai

This residence by S.K. Designs is one of the most beautifully designed landscapes and is absolutely class apart. The contemporary look and spacious designs make this house a perfect dwelling paradise for a small or medium sized family. This house comes with a beautiful mélange of colors and designs. It not only highlights modern looks but also teaches how proper channeling of space can create absolute wonders.
Let us take you on a tour of this simple yet sophisticated apartment for a clear view of a true landmark.
The living room extends into a small and cute dining area. This region has a feature wall with intricate wooden work and glass shelves for mounting TV and related accessories. Strategically placed LED fittings and delicate collectibles accentuate the wall and the room. Minimum furniture like the vertical showpieces along with a bright blue painting are provided to not overpower the room with outside beauty.
The master bedroom is a bright and cheerful place with a beautiful palette of vibrant colors. Even the minutest element in this room breathes of freshness and absolute cheer. From the cozy bed linen to the slender vertical sheen curtains, this place displays how the use of color can do wonders to your room. Also, the bright red chair and drawer make the dullness stay at bay. The symmetrically colored bookshelf and the delicate figurines complete the overall look of the room.
The feature wall of the bedroom is artistically themed on one of the most famous places in Mumbai: the Bandra-Worli sea link. The perfect use of light hues to develop a chrome shade wallpaper make you virtually a part of this engineering wonder. The wise placement of LED lights to highlight this feature is also commendable. This wallpaper is in perfect sync with the interiors of the room and takes it entirely to another level.
The living room defines this colorful abode. From the entrance itself, you can feel the subtle contrast created by the steel blue couch and the ivory interiors. This room is huge and spacious and absolutely welcoming with brightness and freshness. The intricately designed curtains along with the bright cushions add to the overall feel of the room. The corners of this room are beautified by use of subtle wooden artifacts that are delicate and do not hinder with the subtle stance of the area.
The kitchen is again a perfect blend of green and brown. The glass cabinets, built along the platform further beautify this artistic wonder. You cannot fail to notice the intricate lighting done to make the place well illuminated. The kitchen is absolutely modern and sassy. It has all the latest fittings and will surely make cooking a wonderful experience. The designer has provided enough space for easy maneuverability and access.
Stylish and classy designs make this bedroom a perfect place to relax after a busy day at work. The light wooden flooring along with dim and subtle lighting helps you sleep like a baby. The zigzag shelf pattern adds a symmetrically contemporary look to the room. The black LED lit collectibles in each corner of the shelf are a very pleasing addition. It goes in perfect sync with the black and white side tables that have the new floating effect that makes the place more roomy and cool.
Looking for some unique architecture ideas and inspiration? Do not miss out on this ideabook : A stunning farmhouse cabin