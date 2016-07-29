Your browser is out-of-date.

13 Easy Space-saving Ideas for Your Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Floors
A bookshelf is more than a place for storing your books. It can elevate the look of your home, giving it a cosy feel, besides showcasing your love for reading. Whether you are an occasional reader or an avid one, getting built-in bookshelves for your home is something you won’t ever regret, especially since it can double up as a display shelf or additional storage space.

These 13 built-in bookshelves are the most interesting ones that we have seen in Indian homes.

​Corner Guards

4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore, HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Asian style living room Plywood Brown
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd

4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd

In this living room, where the music equipment takes centre stage, two stately floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves stand guard at either side adding a sophisticated look to the area. They also provide sufficient space for storing music CDs and artefacts.

​Under-Stair Library

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aayam Consultants

Premium Residence

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Set against the warm yellow wall, this lovely wooden bookshelf under the staircase, adds a cosy feel to the living area in the home. Some of the shelves can be used to display photographs or décor accessories, while the drawers can hide away coasters or ashtrays.

​Reading in Bed

The single child bedroom homify Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

The single child bedroom

homify
homify
homify

This design is a dream-come-true for someone who loves to read. It works well in this kid’s bedroom, allowing the child to stand up on the bed to pull out his favourite book for bedtime reading.

​Ladder Bookshelf

Minimalistic Interior spaces ---Living room interiors Preetham Interior Designer Minimalist living room
Preetham Interior Designer

Minimalistic Interior spaces ---Living room interiors

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

In this minimalist studio apartment that has the bedroom at the upper level, the unique design has the bookshelves winding from the lower level all the way up to the top of the double-height ceiling, knitting together the home into a single cosy unit.

​Television Wall Bracket

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this small living room, which has a wall panel on which the television is mounted, the bookshelf is fixed just above the TV, wrapping around the top of it like a bracket.

​Snakes and Ladders

Residential project, Kunal & Associates Kunal & Associates Modern living room Furniture,Building,Comfort,Wood,Orange,Lighting,Interior design,House,Living room,Floor
Kunal &amp; Associates

Residential project

Kunal & Associates
Kunal &amp; Associates
Kunal & Associates

This is certainly the most unusual design that we have seen! The eye-catching wooden bookshelf in this well-designed living room twists and turns on its way up from the floor toward the ceiling – reminiscent of a serpent on a Snakes and Ladders board.


​Straight and Crisscross

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home office has a bookshelf that adds interest by using a combination of crisscross and straight shelves for storing books and files. The design almost makes it look like a modern art installation.

​Wraparound Library

Study Room With window Seating Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Study Room With window Seating

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Who needs wallpaper to brighten up a room, when built-in bookshelves can serve the purpose?! This charming studio apartment has built-in bookshelves wrapping around the walls, creating a colourful palette.

​Minimalist Storage

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern style bedroom
Space Interface

Singh Residence

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

The white bookshelf in this minimalist home serves as a multi-purpose built-in unit that can be used as display space as well as for storing books. The spotlights on each shelf add a nice touch.

Out With the Television

Hirawats House, ARK Architects & Interior Designers ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern style bedroom
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Hirawats House

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers
ARK Architects & Interior Designers

While most people like to lounge in bed and watch TV, this design ensures that the bedroom has positive energy flowing through it by placing a built-in bookshelf in the space reserved for a wall-mounted television.

​Office Backdrop

Nahata Residence., In-situ Design In-situ Design Modern study/office
In-situ Design

Nahata Residence.

In-situ Design
In-situ Design
In-situ Design

Set in the background of the home office, this bookshelf adds a formal look to the workspace. Additionally, the wall-to-wall shelves provide ample space for storing files.

Marching In Step

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern study/office
Interiors By Suniti

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield

Interiors By Suniti
Interiors By Suniti
Interiors By Suniti

As a part of the home office on the landing of a duplex home, this charming built-in bookshelf stands out because its shelves appear to be marching to the top, keeping up with the slant of the roof under which the room is located.

​Coloured Contrast

Library homify Floors
homify

Library

homify
homify
homify

Often, even the simplest design comes alive with the use of colour. That’s just the case with the stunning red bookshelf in this all-white room.

For some more ideas on using bookshelves in your home, visit this ideabook.

Which of these designs is your favourite? Reply in the comments below.


