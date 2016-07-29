13 Easy Space-saving Ideas for Your Home

A bookshelf is more than a place for storing your books. It can elevate the look of your home, giving it a cosy feel, besides showcasing your love for reading. Whether you are an occasional reader or an avid one, getting built-in bookshelves for your home is something you won’t ever regret, especially since it can double up as a display shelf or additional storage space.
These 13 built-in bookshelves are the most interesting ones that we have seen in Indian homes.
In this living room, where the music equipment takes centre stage, two stately floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves stand guard at either side adding a sophisticated look to the area. They also provide sufficient space for storing music CDs and artefacts.
Set against the warm yellow wall, this lovely wooden bookshelf under the staircase, adds a cosy feel to the living area in the home. Some of the shelves can be used to display photographs or décor accessories, while the drawers can hide away coasters or ashtrays.
This design is a dream-come-true for someone who loves to read. It works well in this kid’s bedroom, allowing the child to stand up on the bed to pull out his favourite book for bedtime reading.
In this minimalist studio apartment that has the bedroom at the upper level, the unique design has the bookshelves winding from the lower level all the way up to the top of the double-height ceiling, knitting together the home into a single cosy unit.
In this small living room, which has a wall panel on which the television is mounted, the bookshelf is fixed just above the TV, wrapping around the top of it like a bracket.
This is certainly the most unusual design that we have seen! The eye-catching wooden bookshelf in this well-designed living room twists and turns on its way up from the floor toward the ceiling – reminiscent of a serpent on a Snakes and Ladders board.
This home office has a bookshelf that adds interest by using a combination of crisscross and straight shelves for storing books and files. The design almost makes it look like a modern art installation.
Who needs wallpaper to brighten up a room, when built-in bookshelves can serve the purpose?! This charming studio apartment has built-in bookshelves wrapping around the walls, creating a colourful palette.
The white bookshelf in this minimalist home serves as a multi-purpose built-in unit that can be used as display space as well as for storing books. The spotlights on each shelf add a nice touch.
While most people like to lounge in bed and watch TV, this design ensures that the bedroom has positive energy flowing through it by placing a built-in bookshelf in the space reserved for a wall-mounted television.
Set in the background of the home office, this bookshelf adds a formal look to the workspace. Additionally, the wall-to-wall shelves provide ample space for storing files.
As a part of the home office on the landing of a duplex home, this charming built-in bookshelf stands out because its shelves appear to be marching to the top, keeping up with the slant of the roof under which the room is located.