Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Easy Ideas for Tiny Houses

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
homify Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

The entire world is dealing with tiny living spaces. No matter big or small, we all wish to make our homes and interiors look gorgeous and organized at the same time. If you own a small and compact living area and unsure of how to kick it up then we bring a list of small home space that you can relate to and cheer up to decorate your own home likewise! 

Learn how designers work on space optimization and play with the accessories and storage. Follow on to get more on it.

1.The Blue Heaven

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern study/office
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

This is indeed one of the coolest room ever where space has been proportionally divided into different rooms: a chilling space and a working space or even more if arranged thoughtfully. Light colored lights and higher rise ceilings help to make it appear calm and cleaner.

2.All in One

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't necessarily need to make partitions to make a living. Keep things at one place like this beautiful creation. A kitchen that ends with a TV island facing towards a swanky lavishing bed and thus, giving you the right spot to feel luxury while you cook or sleep.

3.Modern and Minimalist

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern style bedroom
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E)

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

If nothing less than perfection suits your style then choose something modern that doubles up to form dual purpose like this big sized couch that can act as a comfortable bed at night. Furthermore, bring in your dining area alongside the bed and add slender table and chairs to save on space and grace, if you want.

4.Curtains are always here

Appartement Paris 11ème, Sandra Dages Sandra Dages Eclectic style living room
Sandra Dages

Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages

If you are living with someone else and have a bedroom and living room integrated into one then its best to use curtains to separate these spaces. Better than a room divider, curtains help in proper communication flow as well as help to define the area. Use light and pastel colors to add grandeur. 

5.The Loft Room

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern nursery/kids room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A loft bed is the most common thing in small rooms but if you a little bit of creativity and eye for design, you won't settle for ordinary loft bed. This room displays how a high rising loft, with its own wide and well constructed stairs (instead of ladder) is acting a low rising roof for working space where you work without distractions. 

6.Home for Two

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Minimalist nursery/kids room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Simple, neat wood made bed and almirah that has been buffed and sanded into a uniform block that takes up the natural light and also illuminates the non natural light in this bedroom. It is really a great idea to live in for those who require smooth walking floor and a living room with a distinct work space within.


7.The Murphy Bed

Tango, Resource Furniture Resource Furniture Bedroom
Resource Furniture

Tango

Resource Furniture
Resource Furniture
Resource Furniture

The Murphy beds or hideaway beds have been a hit among the space saver and they definitely do their bit to accomplish your mission. This Murphy bed fall over the couch when you are ready to snooze and in the day time, you can pack it up and enjoy and entertain yourself on the wider couch and desk located alongside. 

8.Divide the Design

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If adjacent bed and dining does not looks appropriate to you then try for a wall divider that has small designs and motifs over it and consumes less space for standing. It will act as an open wall for dividing the two areas without making both of them look congested and cluttered.

9.Growing Bed

The house which grows up with kids, AIDAHO Inc. AIDAHO Inc. Eclectic style bedroom
AIDAHO Inc.

AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.

A feat for small living, this designer bed comes with storage in almost every single inch and angle it could have been possible. Enough for you to make a living without missing things !

Stay tuned to us to get more ideas. For more space saving tips and inspirations, you can look at this.

10.A Bed in Almirah

The single child bedroom homify Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

The single child bedroom

homify
homify
homify

It might sound strange but the best way to save on some space while making it comfortable is to integrate your bed with the wall cabinet or storage. Not only it will help to keep things in place, you will be required to move less to pick up things and thus, less floor space will also work. Add lighting properly to light up the area. 

8 Indian Homes with Incredible View
Which one is your pickup?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks