5 Creative Ideas for Indian Homes

Lighting is an important feature in the art deco era. It is used to alter the mood in a room through layered lighting that can be adjusted for making it brighter or muted. This bedroom is a perfect example of modern art deco design. Besides the lights in the false ceiling, metal hanging lampshades in a corner and recessed lighting shining through the gap between the wall and the ceiling add a mesmerising look to the room. The sunburst like wall art in bold blue and green completes the look.

It’s easy to add an art deco feel to your home by using some of the elements mentioned above but you should take care not to overdo it as using too much of gold and metal can make the room look a bit over the top. For more inspiration take a look at this ideabook that has art deco design tips.