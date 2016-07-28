5 Essentials of Indian Bathrooms

When it’s time to replace an old sink because it is cracked or stained, you will be surprised by the number of choices available in the market. Indeed, bathroom fixtures have come a long way over the past couple of decades. From the type of material to the design, the choices can confuse even the most decisive person!
These 5 tips will help you decide on the perfect sink for your bathroom.
The first thing to consider is dimensions of the sink that will fit perfectly into the space reserved for it. A sink that is too wide will stick out into the passageway and make the bathroom seem cramped. Similarly, in a small bathroom, a large countertop sink can make the room appear smaller than it is. Before you buy a replacement, check the dimensions to ensure that you have the best size for your space.
If you only have to replace one sink with another without making modifications to the plumbing connection, you could consider doing it yourself, if you are a DIY kind of person. However, if you are looking at giving your bathroom a facelift to make it more modern with a countertop unit, you probably need professional help.
If you have a home with a rustic theme, you need to replace the sink with one that fits in with the décor of the bathroom and the rest of the home. A minimalist acrylic sink will look out of place in a rustic bathroom. Picking a stylish stone or ceramic sink that blends with the theme will be a better option, like in this professionally designed bathroom.
You should choose a sink that is efficient in terms of the needs of your bathroom. If you have separate connections for hot and cold water, a basin with a mixer tap might be more suitable for controlling the temperature. Similarly, if you have a tap that is too high or a sink that is too small and causes water to splash out, it will require continuous wiping down to keep the bathroom dry and stain-free.
Unless the sink is easy to clean and maintain, you might find that you have to replace it in a couple of years. Ceramic sinks are easy to scrub clean, but they are also prone to staining if you have hard water coming through the pipes. Acrylic sinks are also relatively easy to keep clean, but they get scratched easily and might not be the best choice for a kid’s bathroom. Copper or metal sinks tend to get dull after a while and will require polishing to keep them sparkling. Choose a sink, which you feel will be the easiest to keep clean, based on your usage.
If you find the process of replacing a sink too hard to handle, you can always get help from a professional. For more small bathroom design tips, visit this ideabook.