5 Essentials of Indian Bathrooms

Unless the sink is easy to clean and maintain, you might find that you have to replace it in a couple of years. Ceramic sinks are easy to scrub clean, but they are also prone to staining if you have hard water coming through the pipes. Acrylic sinks are also relatively easy to keep clean, but they get scratched easily and might not be the best choice for a kid’s bathroom. Copper or metal sinks tend to get dull after a while and will require polishing to keep them sparkling. Choose a sink, which you feel will be the easiest to keep clean, based on your usage.

