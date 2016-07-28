Embracing the Dark Colours in Indian Homes

When it comes to home decor, we rarely go beyond pastels and bright colors. It is hard to find someone who does not shrinks away from using dark colors in home. We have a notion that dark colors like grey or blacks tend to make homes look cramped, depressing and smaller.
While this is justifiable sometimes but when done skillfully, dark accents and shades can help you to greatly brighten up the home. Yes, its true and it happens. We bring you a compilation of brilliantly designed abodes and homes that will drive away your apprehensions. Use the richer tones of black and grey within the four walls of your home and make it distinct and surprising for all.
Another significant area where introduction of Black can seriously make an impression is your bedroom. It is a heavenly space and therefore, you are allowed to be creative. Look at this beautiful creation from Indian professional designer who has tried to mix and mash a black wall and black almirah with crystal decorative piece and a matching bed sheet. Isn't it glorious to be looked upon?
Sprinkle up some pepper shade within your kitchen and start adding black to your home from the kitchen area. When paired along with a white shelf and pastel colored walls, the black accessories gets illuminated. Let your kitchen redefine the rules of decorating the cooking area and make it look aesthetically beautiful.
Fancy sleeping in a beautiful bedroom is nothing less than a luxury. Use a theme that is slightly different than the usual and be bold to try something like this. The black themed wall and the storage rack with an equally stylish bed and its draping create a knock out effect within the room. Hidden LED panels and ceiling mounted lighting keep the room properly illuminated.
A dim lit dining area is nothing less than classy and fashion statement. Give your dining room a makeover where you have incorporated a well balanced look of white and black. Use white colored chairs and show piece to enlighten the space and use some greenery, artificial or real, to complete the look.
The use of dark colours in the bathroom is not exactly a newfound obsession. Dark marble flooring, mosaic or ceramic tiles for the walls as well as the flooring have always been favoured by many. This small tiled balck design all over with a mix of brown and grey is all you might need to think for your next makeover.
Make the entry to your bathroom area smart and very majestic by stealing idea from this look. Get some grey and white tiles and use black colored doors and walls while using the fair shades little here and there. Keep the ceiling and floor white to make it look big and clear. That's all!
If you are not happy with the idea of fancying a dark accentuated wall or floor then try to bring in some accessories in this shade. For example this high rising couch and the black coffee table are a perfect thing to go for any kind of space, interior and paint color.
Dark color floors might not have been a big hit till now but they are in vogue, thanks to the sensational effect they lend to your rooms. Make your guests wonder and embrace your home by adding a copious amount of black on floor and keeping the rest of the home just like that. You can use little variations and gradients within to add an edge.
Step inside a lavishing home and get welcomed with a 3D painted black colored wall and notice how gorgeous it looks. Maintain the beat and rhythm by adding some bright light and accessory like the one here to make it perfect. Your home is bound to look beyond perfect with this combination.
The ideas are boundless, just you need to be creative. Get some more ideas on interior decor paints and colors from this ideabook.