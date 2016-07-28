Embracing the Dark Colours in Indian Homes

When it comes to home decor, we rarely go beyond pastels and bright colors. It is hard to find someone who does not shrinks away from using dark colors in home. We have a notion that dark colors like grey or blacks tend to make homes look cramped, depressing and smaller.

While this is justifiable sometimes but when done skillfully, dark accents and shades can help you to greatly brighten up the home. Yes, its true and it happens. We bring you a compilation of brilliantly designed abodes and homes that will drive away your apprehensions. Use the richer tones of black and grey within the four walls of your home and make it distinct and surprising for all.