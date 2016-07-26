8 Small bathrooms with a lot of style

If you have a small bathroom area, then fitting everything within becomes complex automatically and what is more troublesome? You have to code and think where and how to fit in the sink, toilet seat and the shower or steamer. Instead of making it look like a packed box or a cluttered wet area, why not incorporate stylish, modern and minimalist look? Definitely, making a wiser choice will help you to save a great deal of space and time without any compromise on style and comfort factor.
Nonetheless, bathrooms are one of the most overlooked area of home but they serve a great purpose. The key to getting refreshed and recharged after a tiring day, a bathroom can help you to drain out all the stress and tension from the body effortlessly. Let's have a look at some of the brilliant and elegant ideas for small bathroom decoration.
A designer wall full of colors is not just ideal for rooms and galleries, but it might be a perfect choice for the bathroom as well. This sample shows you how you can set coordination between pastel colors doors and a colorful lined wall. Furthermore, add a touch of completion with a textured washbasin with a flat base.
Save a lot on electricity bills and make the best use of the terrace by incorporating a designer and light reflecting ceiling in the bathroom. This designer bathroom with glass walls and a reflecting ceiling looks lively and highly organized without a need of switching on the power.
Bringing in some natural elements in your bathroom can pep up the space and make it look really fresh and lively. For instance, this white colored interior of bathroom with a glass door and a small flower vase is a complete package. Further, the small sized washbasin saves on space and serves the ultimate purpose beautifully.
Really short on bathroom space? Place your bathtub near your courtyard area with a clean and crystal clear view through glass wall and its all you need to get fresh and rejuvenated. Take dual benefits of good health with an easy space by taking some inspiration from this design.
Why think a lot when all you need is a little bit of creativity and small mozaic tiles to create a snake skin effect. Put in some curves and add a big mirror on one wall to reflect the entire area at one place. Use matching accessories to highlight the bathroom and add sheen.
A bathroom requires a bathtub, a washbasin and a few accessories- and there you go. Utilize a deep yet small bathtub and steep rising washbasin and leave some clear walking and moving space within the bathroom. Fit a shower on wall if you need and you are done.
This small yet chic bathroom gives some serious bathroom goals by adjusting the bathtub and a small slab along to keep the essentials nearby while bathing. The white pristine walls help you to stay calm and composed till the time you are there. Put some matching rugs to lift up the mood.
A grey colored interior makes a perfect complement for the bathroom interiors. Use glass wall to separate the bathing area from grooming one. Fix in your bathtub and put some storage shelves to keep the essential items neat and covered. Add some light to enliven it and make the environment mood lifting.
Stay tuned to homify for more inspirational ideas and hacks for Indian homes. Look here for more.