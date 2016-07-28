8 Indian Multifunctional Bedrooms

One of the challenges of living in a small home is trying to make all the furniture that you need to fit comfortably into the limited space. If you are living alone, you might wonder what all the fuss is about but when your first house guests arrive, you will wish that you had planned better. In small homes, designing beds with double functions help to solve this problem by providing extra sleeping space whenever you need it.
These 8 designs will give you some ideas on how you can use dual-function beds in your home.
An outdoor canopy bed makes a nice place for napping in the sun. During parties, placing colourful cushions along the sides converts it to a casual seating area where guests can put up their feet and relax.
Custom-built beds are a practical solution for small rooms as they give one the flexibility of maximizing the use of space without compromising on needs. For more amazing bed designs, visit this ideabook.
A broad sofa or divan can be used for sitting or lounging during the day, and when it’s time to sleep, covering the bed with sheets and adding pillows makes it a bed for a guest. In this home, the divan is placed facing a lovely garden, which also makes it a perfect spot for a daytime nap.
In a modern home such as this professionally designed studio apartment, a sectional sofa in the living area is a convenient addition. It serves as seating, for the most part, but when unexpected guests arrive the chaise can be rearranged to form a comfortable double bed.
If you don’t know where to make space for storing extra sheets and bed covers, building a bed with drawers underneath is a great way to combine the functions of sleeping space and additional storage.
Futons add a nice casual ambiance to the living area of a home. They can be pulled out to create low beds for accommodating extra guests. They are ideal for a weekend home, where additional sleeping space might be required after parties.
In this mezzanine apartment, the open bedroom is located in a loft. The area doesn’t have sufficient space for wardrobes and a bed, but this unique design cleverly incorporates storage as well as sleeping space using large pull-out drawers under a platform for the mattress.
In a child’s bedroom, the double-decker bed is designed to provide an area on the upper level where the child can climb up and pretend play that he is on an upper deck on a ship or in a tree house. When a friend arrives for a sleepover, the deck can be used as an extra bed.
Sofa-cum-beds are one of the most versatile pieces of furniture in a small home. They can fold up during the day to provide more space for moving around, like in this kid’s bedroom. At night, the pull-out feature turns it into a comfortable bed for sleeping.