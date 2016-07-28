Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Indian Multifunctional Bedrooms

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville, C&M Architects C&M Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

One of the challenges of living in a small home is trying to make all the furniture that you need to fit comfortably into the limited space. If you are living alone, you might wonder what all the fuss is about but when your first house guests arrive, you will wish that you had planned better. In small homes, designing beds with double functions help to solve this problem by providing extra sleeping space whenever you need it.

These 8 designs will give you some ideas on how you can use dual-function beds in your home.

​Outdoor Canopy Bed Turns to Seating

Nikhil patel residence, Dipen Gada & Associates Dipen Gada & Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Sky,Property,Building,Shade,Couch,Interior design,Houseplant,Outdoor furniture,Wood
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates

Nikhil patel residence

Dipen Gada & Associates
Dipen Gada &amp; Associates
Dipen Gada & Associates

An outdoor canopy bed makes a nice place for napping in the sun. During parties, placing colourful cushions along the sides converts it to a casual seating area where guests can put up their feet and relax.

Custom-built beds are a practical solution for small rooms as they give one the flexibility of maximizing the use of space without compromising on needs. For more amazing bed designs, visit this ideabook.

​Lounger By Day, Bed By Night

Lonavla Bungalow, JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS Asian style living room Property,Couch,Plant,Houseplant,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,studio couch,Hall,Decoration
JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS

Lonavla Bungalow

JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS
JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS
JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS

A broad sofa or divan can be used for sitting or lounging during the day, and when it’s time to sleep, covering the bed with sheets and adding pillows makes it a bed for a guest. In this home, the divan is placed facing a lovely garden, which also makes it a perfect spot for a daytime nap.

​Sectional Sofa, or Bed in Disguise?

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture Ink Architecture Modern living room
Ink Architecture

Studio Apartment

Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture

In a modern home such as this professionally designed studio apartment, a sectional sofa in the living area is a convenient addition. It serves as seating, for the most part, but when unexpected guests arrive the chaise can be rearranged to form a comfortable double bed.

​Bed-cum-Linen Drawer

Bedroom Saar Interior Design Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Saar Interior Design

Bedroom

Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

If you don’t know where to make space for storing extra sheets and bed covers, building a bed with drawers underneath is a great way to combine the functions of sleeping space and additional storage.

​Rustic Futon Turns To Pull-Out Bed

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style living room Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Futons add a nice casual ambiance to the living area of a home. They can be pulled out to create low beds for accommodating extra guests. They are ideal for a weekend home, where additional sleeping space might be required after parties.

​Mattress on a Cupboard

Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville, C&M Architects C&M Architects Eclectic style bedroom
C&amp;M Architects

Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville

C&M Architects
C&amp;M Architects
C&M Architects

In this mezzanine apartment, the open bedroom is located in a loft. The area doesn’t have sufficient space for wardrobes and a bed, but this unique design cleverly incorporates storage as well as sleeping space using large pull-out drawers under a platform for the mattress.


​Play Equipment Turns Bed

Mr.Reddy Residence, Uber space Uber space Modern nursery/kids room White Furniture,Property,Comfort,Rectangle,Interior design,Wood,Floor,Flooring,Window,House
Uber space

Mr.Reddy Residence

Uber space
Uber space
Uber space

In a child’s bedroom, the double-decker bed is designed to provide an area on the upper level where the child can climb up and pretend play that he is on an upper deck on a ship or in a tree house. When a friend arrives for a sleepover, the deck can be used as an extra bed.

​Pull-Up Sofa, or Pull-Out Bed?

NG Apartment , Atelier Design N Domain Atelier Design N Domain Modern nursery/kids room
Atelier Design N Domain

NG Apartment

Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain

Sofa-cum-beds are one of the most versatile pieces of furniture in a small home. They can fold up during the day to provide more space for moving around, like in this kid’s bedroom. At night, the pull-out feature turns it into a comfortable bed for sleeping.

Which of these designs would be perfect for your home? Reply in the comments below.


