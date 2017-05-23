Your browser is out-of-date.

11 cleaning tips for a spotless kitchen

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
The Urban Retreat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Country style kitchen
Who doesn’t like a sparkling kitchen that brings out one’s inner chef?! A messy kitchen can be especially embarrassing when a guest stumbles into it during a party.

Keeping a kitchen spotless isn’t easy, but by following a routine, it is achievable. If you are one of those people who don’t know where to start with sorting out your kitchen, these 11 tips will help you.

​Clear Clutter

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make it a habit of putting away dishes or containers as soon as you have finished with them. Cluttering up the countertops prevents them from getting cleaned well, resulting in dirt and grime that take a lot more effort to scrub down later.

​Scrub the Stove Spotless

Duplex at Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Duplex at Indore

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

The stovetop is one of the most difficult-to-keep-clean elements in any kitchen. It sees spills and splashes when things boil over or splatter from pans. The trick is to scrub it clean or wipe it down every time you use it. If you don’t have the time for this every day, at least do it once or twice a week.

​Add Some Greenery

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE, Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT CUFFE PARADE

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

Grow a few fragrant herbs or some air-purifying plants in your kitchen. They not only add a refreshing feel to the room but also make it smell good and keep the air clean.

Wash Dishcloths and Linen

task lighting for kitchen ZERO9 Country style kitchen
ZERO9

task lighting for kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

If you use dish cloth, oven mitts or pot holders, make sure you have hooks designed for air-drying them when not in use. Check them regularly to see if they are soiled or stained and put them in the wash as soon as they get dirty.

​Rearrange the Pantry

Modularkitchen Creazione Interiors Modern kitchen
Creazione Interiors

Modularkitchen

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Check your pantry shelves or cupboards and rearrange them often. Discard products that are past their expiry date. Rinse and dry storage containers before refilling them.

​Inspect the Vegetable Tray

The Shah Villa , Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

The Shah Villa

Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

Check the baskets where you store vegetables to make sure everything is fresh. Discard overripe vegetables before they start to give out a rotten stench.


​Get a Draining Basket

MR. NIMITBHAI DESAI RESIDENCE, INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

MR. NIMITBHAI DESAI RESIDENCE

INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

Unless you have a dishwasher or a cabinet with a draining rack fitted over your sink, it’s a good idea to get a small rust-proof wire or plastic draining basket or tray near your sink. It not only provides a more hygienic way of letting dishes dry but also keeps the countertop stain-free.

​Wipe Clean the Oven/Microwave

Kitchen work for Celebrity - Mrs. Jeny Susan Mattew, Bespoke Decor
Bespoke Decor

Kitchen work for Celebrity—Mrs. Jeny Susan Mattew

Bespoke Decor
Bespoke Decor
Bespoke Decor

The interiors of ovens and microwaves get soiled with food and oil splashes caused due to cooking or reheating. Use a mild cleaning spray and a damp cloth to wipe them down after each use or at least every two or three days to keep them clean.

​Don’t Leave Containers Open

kitchen ZERO9 Country style kitchen
ZERO9

kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Leaving ingredients, such as flour or sugar in open containers attracts insects, and before you now it, your kitchen will be infested with them. Use air-tight containers to avoid this.

​Keep the Sink Sparkling Clean

Bangalow, homecenterktm
homecenterktm

Bangalow

homecenterktm
homecenterktm
homecenterktm

Kitchen sinks have grease and grime passing through them every day. Make it a point to scrub the sink daily so that the grime doesn’t build up.

​Clear Out the Refrigerator Frequently

kitchen - breakfast counter Uncut Design Lab Built-in kitchens
Uncut Design Lab

kitchen—breakfast counter

Uncut Design Lab
Uncut Design Lab
Uncut Design Lab

Refrigerators need to be inspected regularly to ensure that there is nothing rotting inside. Make it a practice to wipe down your refrigerator shelves at least once a week so that it forces you to take stock of what needs to be thrown out.

Make a kitchen cleaning schedule. Stick it on your refrigerator, and follow it diligently to keep your kitchen spotless. For more tips on home cleaning, view this ideabook.

Do you have any kitchen cleaning tips to share? Let us know in the comments below.


