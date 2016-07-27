7 Reasons to Include Sliding Doors in Your Small Home

For those who have home offices located at the corner of their living room or dining area, sliding doors can help to separate the workspace from the rest of the home – a useful feature when you have clients visiting. It also keeps the clutter in the office hidden away when you are entertaining guests at home.

A well-designed sliding door can add to the look of your small home by blending with the décor theme. Glass doors have a lovely minimalist feel. In contrast, wooden or shuttered sliding doors have warmth and act like curtains, allowing you to adjust the amount of natural light in the room. For sliding door designs for your home, visit this ideabook.