Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Reasons to Include Sliding Doors in Your Small Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Sliding doors are most commonly used in modern homes for their space-saving convenience. They don’t require space to open inward or outward, giving homeowners more floor space to play around with, whether it’s for adding a piece of furniture or a larger rug. However, they can do a lot more than just saving space. Here are 7 reasons why you should consider having them in your small home.

​Reduce Noise & Pollution

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Grass,Door
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

In urban areas, where the city noises such as traffic or construction work can disturb you during the day or at night, double-glazed glass sliding doors can keep your small home tranquil. They slide flush into the frame, blocking out sound much better than regular doors. When closed, they also act as a protective barrier, keeping your home relatively free from dust and pollution.

​Privacy Partitions

Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

In studio apartments with an open-plan design, sliding doors work wonderfully as partitions that hide away private spaces such as the bedroom. In this apartment, the accordion-style sliding doors can be folded back to make the apartment look spacious, but while entertaining guests, the doors can be closed to offer privacy in the bedroom.

​Wardrobe Cover

A Master Bedroom For Him And Her homify Bedroom
homify

A Master Bedroom For Him And Her

homify
homify
homify

In a small room with limited space, sliding doors are ideal for wardrobes as they provide easier access to storage without taking up too much space. Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, like in this well-designed bedroom, need just one sliding door for each vertical section instead of two or three doors or drawers for covering each shelf.

​Airy Ambiance

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern style bedroom
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Sliding glass doors are the perfect option for creating a sense of spaciousness in a small room. The full-length glass doors in this tiny bedroom open out to the attached balcony, creating the impression that the room is much larger than it actually is. Sliding doors with mirrors are another alternative for making a room feel bigger.

​Splash Guard

Deshmukh Residence, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Minimalist bathroom
Ornate Projects

Deshmukh Residence

Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects
Ornate Projects

In a small bathroom with a bathtub, sliding doors are not only sturdier alternatives to shower curtains but they also help to keep the floor and countertops free from soap or water splashes.

​Natural Light

homify Modern living room Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

In most urban areas, homes on the lower floors tend to be dark due to the surrounding buildings blocking natural light. Wall-to-wall sliding doors attached to balconies or terraces, like in this home, help to invite in as much sunlight as possible to make the room brighter.

​Separating Workspaces

study area KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style study/office Wood Brown
KREATIVE HOUSE

study area

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

For those who have home offices located at the corner of their living room or dining area, sliding doors can help to separate the workspace from the rest of the home – a useful feature when you have clients visiting. It also keeps the clutter in the office hidden away when you are entertaining guests at home.

A well-designed sliding door can add to the look of your small home by blending with the décor theme. Glass doors have a lovely minimalist feel. In contrast, wooden or shuttered sliding doors have warmth and act like curtains, allowing you to adjust the amount of natural light in the room. For sliding door designs for your home, visit this ideabook.

5 Home Renovation Projects that will Leave you Amazed
Where in your home would you consider using a sliding door? Reply in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks