Eat in kitchens

Some see the kitchen just as a work area, as a place just for cutting, peeling, frying, baking… in short, a place to prepare a meal then take it to another room to enjoy it. However, there are those who strongly advocate the need for a place to eat in the kitchen, perhaps because eating in the kitchen is cozy, familiar and has the charm of comfy routines that we miss when we are away. We can all agree that eating in the kitchen is not only endearing, but also very functional.

Today we want to show some examples of how a small dining area can be created in the kitchen. A place for friends to sit with wine and cheese while you do the cooking, or an area to enjoy a small breakfast before heading to work.