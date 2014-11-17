Your browser is out-of-date.

homify 360º: The factory of Ricardo Bofill

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
In 1973, the young architect Ricardo Bofill discovered an industrial complex from the beginning of the century on the outskirts of Barcelona. The place was somewhat derelict, but it had a potential that only the eyes of an architect could see. That barren and abandoned mass of concrete became, after two years of work, a totally different place. The silos were converted into office spaces, an archive, a library, a laboratory and one of the huge factory spaces was made into a so-called cathedral, a space for creation and exposition. That old factory, in addition to being the architect's own residence, is now also home to Bofill Studio of Architecture, a studio comprising an interdisciplinary team of social scientists, philosophers, mathematicians, engineers and architects. So, today we take a closer look at a place that invites creativity, but also contemplation, silence and reflection.

