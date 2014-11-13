homify 360°: Brick house in Wada

The perforation in the brickwork as seen here is called 'Jali'. Incorporating this into the design allows for natural light and airflow to circulate the room. In addition to its practicality, the brick jali design also allow for sunlight to cast ever shifting shadows across the room, adding a special visual effect to the ground floor. Laurie baker, one of the architects the designers of this home looked to for inspiration, was knows to use this wall design frequently. The overall climate of the interior is cooled by the gaps in the brickwork.

That concludes our tour of this rural home in Wada, and we hope you like its quirky and curious design as much as we did.