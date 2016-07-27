Your browser is out-of-date.

Imaginative and Inspiring Homes from all over the world

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Stone House, Design atelier Design atelier Country style houses Stone
Loading admin actions …

We always strive our best to get homes that are just awestruckingly beautiful and its natural to all the people, all around the world! Famous architects and home designers have always been very much particular about the way their designed homes look at the first glance and there is definitely a good reason behind it. No one loves to enter a shabby home or a house with frowning face.

When you are planning to get a new home, it becomes important to pay heed and interest in planning the exteriors of the house. Today, we are going to show you some of the most imaginative and beautifully architectured homes from India and the world. They depict class, uniqueness and exclusive designing. Use them as an inspiration and build your new home with an innovative facade.

Curvy Glorious

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style houses Sky,Plant,Building,Tree,Shade,Road surface,Tints and shades,Landscape,Facade,Roof
iSTUDIO Architecture

Brick House, Wada

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

Since the days art has evolved, curves have been an intriguing and essential part of it. They are adored for their looks and the modern designers seems to have find their muse within the curves while designing homes. This beautiful brick home bring in a curvaceous appeal to home exteriors. The spectacular lighting and walls give an interesting impression on the onlookers. 

The woods meet the blue

SilverWoodHouse, Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Modern houses
Joao Morgado—Architectural Photography

SilverWoodHouse

Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado—Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography

From the courtesy of a highly imaginative wooden accent, this wooden made house looks every bit of classy. The assortment of timber bands inside out are worth taking a not of. The rest of the exterior walls have been painted white to balance the pristine look. The net result is very chic yet still welcoming and homey.

The Hanging Balcony

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern houses Sky,Building,Property,Plant,Car,Window,Tire,Wheel,Light,Tree
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs

Yes another mesmerizing and surprising creation from world renowned designer that looks like as if the window and the balcony are hanging through some rope. The white paint and gold lights look chic and the textured walls in between complete the excellent view.

Shimmering Home

Reflecting Cube - House in Weinheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern houses
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Reflecting Cube—House in Weinheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

 A lustrous shimmering metallic exterior is all one needs to get the most unique idea for their home. It is not something that we are used to see often and thus, a welcoming surprise. The metallic facade has been carved out of the aluminum mesh and it keeps on reflecting the light from morning to evening. As the evening darken, it looks calmer yet appealing!

Balance the Blue

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style houses
TOPOS+PARTNERS

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

If you have always thought to imbibe on beautiful blue shades to create a calmer space then this one can really be your pick. Get some house goals with this blue hut shaped villa, paired with a large pool and an adequate share of greenery alongwith.

The Mediterranean Effect

OLYMPIODOROS- MOUNTAIN HOME OF GREEK GODS......... THIS APT NAME HAS BEEN SUGGESTED BY THE DESIGNER FUSING IN THE ARCHITECTURE WITH THE LANDSCAPE , STREET LIGHTS, PATHWAY FLOORS, COLOR SCHEME, ALL BASED ON GREEK THEME... AIS Designs Mediterranean style houses
AIS Designs

OLYMPIODOROS- MOUNTAIN HOME OF GREEK GODS… … … THIS APT NAME HAS BEEN SUGGESTED BY THE DESIGNER FUSING IN THE ARCHITECTURE WITH THE LANDSCAPE , STREET LIGHTS, PATHWAY FLOORS, COLOR SCHEME, ALL BASED ON GREEK THEME…

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

Look at this glamorous design from AIS designs. The home along with the beautiful and marvelous red flower colored walls, a small garden besides and a gallery full of happiness is all one might need to feel the heavenly pleasure. The entrance has also been covered with greenery to enlighten the mood.


Glass Cottage

Mirrors, bandesign bandesign Commercial spaces Gastronomy
bandesign

Mirrors

bandesign
bandesign
bandesign

A small cottage from Japan that has got stunning makeover and designed with sheer reflecting glass surfaces. Little fragile but every bit of visual illusion. You can see the reflection of everything in front and when the single tree gets reflected, it creates an illusion of entire garden.

Pencil Home

Standard House, KWK Promes KWK Promes Houses
KWK Promes

KWK Promes
KWK Promes
KWK Promes

Wooden textured mingled with an unusual pencil shape gives the house a unique and eye catching appearance. The garden setting only increases its beauty. Wouldn’t you like to own a holiday retreat like this in a quaint corner of the country?

The Greek Effect

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA, AIS Designs AIS Designs Mediterranean style houses
AIS Designs

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

Greeks have been one of the most innovative architectures from ancient times and getting inspired with them only results in something as majestic as this home. The geometrical lines and box like structures have been used to make this home which lends a unique touch to the overall look.

Brilliant aren't they?

Get more ideas for your home and see this link.

7 Reasons to Include Sliding Doors in Your Small Home
Can we have more of it please! Send me your view in comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

