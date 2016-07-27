Imaginative and Inspiring Homes from all over the world

We always strive our best to get homes that are just awestruckingly beautiful and its natural to all the people, all around the world! Famous architects and home designers have always been very much particular about the way their designed homes look at the first glance and there is definitely a good reason behind it. No one loves to enter a shabby home or a house with frowning face.
When you are planning to get a new home, it becomes important to pay heed and interest in planning the exteriors of the house. Today, we are going to show you some of the most imaginative and beautifully architectured homes from India and the world. They depict class, uniqueness and exclusive designing. Use them as an inspiration and build your new home with an innovative facade.
Since the days art has evolved, curves have been an intriguing and essential part of it. They are adored for their looks and the modern designers seems to have find their muse within the curves while designing homes. This beautiful brick home bring in a curvaceous appeal to home exteriors. The spectacular lighting and walls give an interesting impression on the onlookers.
From the courtesy of a highly imaginative wooden accent, this wooden made house looks every bit of classy. The assortment of timber bands inside out are worth taking a not of. The rest of the exterior walls have been painted white to balance the pristine look. The net result is very chic yet still welcoming and homey.
Yes another mesmerizing and surprising creation from world renowned designer that looks like as if the window and the balcony are hanging through some rope. The white paint and gold lights look chic and the textured walls in between complete the excellent view.
A lustrous shimmering metallic exterior is all one needs to get the most unique idea for their home. It is not something that we are used to see often and thus, a welcoming surprise. The metallic facade has been carved out of the aluminum mesh and it keeps on reflecting the light from morning to evening. As the evening darken, it looks calmer yet appealing!
If you have always thought to imbibe on beautiful blue shades to create a calmer space then this one can really be your pick. Get some house goals with this blue hut shaped villa, paired with a large pool and an adequate share of greenery alongwith.
Look at this glamorous design from AIS designs. The home along with the beautiful and marvelous red flower colored walls, a small garden besides and a gallery full of happiness is all one might need to feel the heavenly pleasure. The entrance has also been covered with greenery to enlighten the mood.
A small cottage from Japan that has got stunning makeover and designed with sheer reflecting glass surfaces. Little fragile but every bit of visual illusion. You can see the reflection of everything in front and when the single tree gets reflected, it creates an illusion of entire garden.
Wooden textured mingled with an unusual pencil shape gives the house a unique and eye catching appearance. The garden setting only increases its beauty. Wouldn’t you like to own a holiday retreat like this in a quaint corner of the country?
Greeks have been one of the most innovative architectures from ancient times and getting inspired with them only results in something as majestic as this home. The geometrical lines and box like structures have been used to make this home which lends a unique touch to the overall look.
Brilliant aren't they?
