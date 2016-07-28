A Chic Apartment with an Edgy Style

Today we would like to present you with a tour of an apartment that really stands out. In an age where mass production is the norm, finding something truly unique can be challenging. This is why we are so captivated by this chic apartment with an edgy style designed by Cubism, interior architects based in Tirupur. The tour will show you pictures of elegantly decorated and furnished rooms in the apartment. You will find many geometrical forms and symmetrical patterns represented throughout the home. There's also a few surprises in store, so don't miss out on this opportunity to steal some design ideas for your home.
We hope you will be inspired by this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now's let's have a look at this apartment shall we?
The thing that strikes us most about this image is the artistic light fixture fixed on the wall. The round light is reminiscent of a full moon, whereas the swirling patterns on it are hypnotic, putting us in a relaxed trance. The light colours that dominate this apartment also help to create a serene atmosphere.
We end this tour with an image of the beautiful bathroom with a garden view. The natural, earthy bathroom actually opens up to a small garden area adorned with accented stony walls. How invigorating it must be to wake up in the morning and have plants and sunlight to keep you company while you brush your teeth and do your bathroom rituals!
The contemporary design of this living room is almost futuristic, with its imaginative use of art and light used to create a unique aesthetic appeal. The bright white living room is mostly all white except for the earthy marbled floor and a few small details here and there. White leather sofas add a sense of luxury to the simple sophistication of this space. Next, let's have a look at the dining area.
The highlight of this dining area is definitely the art deco dining table with its playful design. The playful design combines glass, chrome, and wood to produce a functional piece of art which makes this social heart of the home even more enjoyable. Adjacent to the dining table, we see lighted-up shelves displaying decorations, and cabinets for storage.
This bedroom feels open, airy, and spacious with a huge glass sliding door taking up one whole side of the wall. The residents have a choice of drawing the curtains to block out the light, and opening the glass sliding door as much as they want, to control, for example the amount of breeze coming through. The bedroom opens up to a spacious terrace around it. Next, let's have a look at another bedroom in this home.
As you might have noticed already, artistic lighting fixtures seems to be a recurring theme in this home. Pictured here, we see an elegant, white bedroom taking on a pinkish, romantic glow with the fancy focal wall behind the bed. The result is a bedroom that seduces, and we challenge you to resist this temptress! Next, let's have a look at the balcony.
What is better than following your favorite program on TV while lying in the bed with the person you love. imagine all the lazy weekends you can spend here without moving from your bed. it's a dream come true.
An enclosed balcony can be beneficial in many ways. Essentially, it can be used as an extra room in the home as it has shade. Imagine lying on the floor and staring up at a starry sky. What a trip that must be!
We love how stony elements and plants add a natural feel to this balcony enclosed with glass and concrete. It really helps to keep the balance and merge the outdoors with the indoors.