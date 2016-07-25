Simple Steps to create your own Room Divider

Open floor plans are a common sight in modern homes, especially the one's that have intimate living areas. These plans are apt for Indian homes as they allow free flowing insight as well as communication, look practically fashionable and allow the entire space to look more controlled in terms of interior styling and temperature as well. Isn't that enough to justify their popularity and presence? However, to make the best out of them, we need room dividers for plenty of good reasons. Room dividers offer more space definition without taking away from the openness of the home.
If you are planning to incorporate a room divider in your home then welcome, you are the right spot. We are going to share with you some simple tips on how you can build up a perfect room divider just with the right plans, tools and vision. Let's transform your open plan area to an extensive oasis with these simple to follow steps.
Some of us might not be comfortable with the idea of personally building an entire room divider out of bricks and stone. For them, luckily, there are tons of Avant-garde designs available in the market that are easier to installs.
For instance, a bookshelf made room divider or a sliding divider mentioned 2 steps above. They separate space and also lend a quirky and retro vibe. The best part is that they also give you practical space or cover very less area on the floor.Other design ideas include the Japanese-style shoji doors, curtains, or folding screens, just to name a few.
You might be thinking that a room divider in an open floor plan space is counterproductive and useless. After all, we are want an open floor plan to get some actually open floor space! But incorporating a room divider will help you to define each element and area in it.
Dividers can make rooms look more unified while adding character to your home and also provide you the much needed privacy. As we can see here this book shelf is acting as a divide between two different organized areas while adding a humble and funky charm to it.
Naturally, the very first step is to draw up a plan that fits to your interiors design scheme and does not compromises on the functionality of the open space. A room divider that reaches to the ceilings from the floor might not be your need.
For instance, this low lying wall is enough to separate the dining area from the kitchen and you will still be having open flow of air and communications.
Room dividers can be made up of many material and you will be surprised that apart from bricks and plasters, you can find one of sliding material, plant shelves, railings or any other material you feel right for your home. What so ever choice you make, you will be sourcing your material.
So just make a plan and head over to a local hardware store that can provide you with the necessary material for your dream project. You can also take some professional help. With free consultations and all prices readily available, you can easily source your materials on a budget.
Having the right gears is the next step to success. You will be needing different material and tools, depending upon that kind of divider you are making. However, there are few tools that every single project will be needing. For instance, you will need some sort of measurement scale to make sure you have right dimensions noted down before building. A single mistake can make the entire divider look shabby and unfit. Other tools might include nails, saw, screw drivers, hammer as you will be building a new walls by tearing some other parts of the room.
Once the above three steps are done, its time to vacate the space. For instance, in this space, room dividers don't just need to be walls or one wall. When you are designing a space with low lying dividers, you can easily provide more distinction the area. The two small portions will work in harmony with each other and you won't be losing the accessibility, getting visual distinction and more space for decoration.