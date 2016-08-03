7 Terrific Ways to Timber Your Patio

Timber has been used as wooden flooring in Indian homes for centuries, and as a natural material, it is aesthetically pleasing as it infuses warmth into an area, whether it’s a living room or a bedroom. It’s also a wonderful material to use outdoors as it blends beautifully with the greenery.

Using timber for deck flooring in outdoor areas is quite common, but we’ve highlighted 7 other ways you can use timber to enhance the natural beauty of your patio, balcony or garden.