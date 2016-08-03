7 Terrific Ways to Timber Your Patio

Timber has been used as wooden flooring in Indian homes for centuries, and as a natural material, it is aesthetically pleasing as it infuses warmth into an area, whether it’s a living room or a bedroom. It’s also a wonderful material to use outdoors as it blends beautifully with the greenery.
Using timber for deck flooring in outdoor areas is quite common, but we’ve highlighted 7 other ways you can use timber to enhance the natural beauty of your patio, balcony or garden.
Planter beds are a great alternative to open flower beds, especially for patios or terrace gardens as they make the area look neater. Use timber to build planters along the edge of your patio and grow shrubs in them to create a beautiful green hedge or shrub border. Instead of using planters of the same height, have them at different levels to create a stunning step effect.
Wooden pillars add a lovely traditional element to a patio. Depending upon the style of your home, you can build straight pillars or tapered ones, like in this farm house with an eclectic design theme. Paired with slate flooring and terracotta roofing tiles, it creates a charming setting for enjoying the greenery in the garden.
A swing brings out the inner child in every one of us, irrespective of how old we are! Sitting on a swing is the ultimate therapy for de-stressing, so adding one to your patio is a great idea. While you can get one in a range of materials ranging from rattan to cloth, a wooden one is charming, besides being the sturdiest alternative.
Timber on the floor is seen almost everywhere, but how about taking it to the ceiling for a unique effect? While it’s not uncommon to have timber ceilings indoors, it’s quite rare to see it on the ceiling of a patio. It adds a lovely natural element that blends with the trees in the garden, like in this home.
Using wood and a thatched roof to create a tiki bar in the corner of your patio or roof garden is a wonderful idea if you like to entertain guests over drinks. Not only does it guarantee to make everyone envious, but it will also make your home the most popular venue for parties!
In a garden or terrace that is flooded with sunlight, the use of a slatted-wood roof structure introduces a lovely play of light and shadow in addition to filtering the sunlight and keeping the place cooler. Combined with glass or fiberglass, it can also be the perfect option for rain-proofing the area.
Covering the wall of a balcony or patio with climbing vines or creepers can add a lovely green element to the area. Timber helps to provide the frame for trailing vines or hooking planters. Until the foliage grows to cover the trellis, the use of wood ensures that the frame blends with the greenery and maintains a natural look.
You can think up innovative designs to use timber in the corners or walls of your patio to make the area look stunning. For more ideas on using wood in your home, take a look at this ideabook.