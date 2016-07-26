10 Stunning Staircase Designs That You Will Love

Granted, staircases are a functional feature in a home as they connect two or more levels to allow us to climb up and down. However, with a bit of creativity, you can turn them into a work of art that takes centre stage in your home. We’ve picked 10 stunning designs that do just that.
In this Chennai home, the wooden planks of the staircase turn at right angles at each landing, wrapping around a tree as it moves up to the next level. It creates the feel of climbing up to a tree house. Natural light shining in through the skylight adds to the setting.
In this lovely eco-friendly home, the stone and cement staircase leads up to the bedroom and terrace on the upper level. The open design presents a view of the sky from the lower level, which has an earthy feel with exposed-brick walls and cemented flooring – the perfect representation of earth meets sky!
This fun staircase design would be perfect for a young musician’s house. The chord-shaped steps lead to the loft on the upper level. Completing the stunning image is the staircase railing that resembles guitar strings, as well as the mirror-image guitar sculpture on the wall.
When viewed from the courtyard, the beautiful wood and steel staircase in this modern home is picture-perfect with the supporting steel rods moving from tall to short in perfect symmetry as it rises toward the upper floor.
The cute cubby-hole storage built under the staircase of this home gives it the look of a staircase that has been put together using building blocks. It adds a playful element to the home’s décor.
Wooden planks that seem to hang from steel ropes make the staircase in this modern home look like a suspension bridge. If you are scared of heights, don’t look down when you ascend it!
The design of this staircase perfectly matches the eclectic theme of the home. The unique bench-like design of each step and the absence of railings make it look like benches stacked to provide access to the upper level.
The curved marble bannister along the gorgeous staircase in this luxurious home is reminiscent of that in an old plantation mansion. The contrasting brown stone paving in the centre of each step makes it look like it is carpeted all the way up, adding to the luxury theme.
The unusual twist of the staircase in this modern home makes it eye-catching! It adds to the grandeur of the spacious home with the smart white and brown colour combination.
In a home filled with natural light, this staircase features stone slabs supported by an almost-invisible metal frame. The absence of a bannister and the open-plan design of the interiors give the feeling that one is walking on air. This design is not recommended for the faint-hearted!
Would you consider using one of these staircase designs in your home? For tips on staircase design for Indian homes, view this ideabook.