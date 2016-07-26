Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Stunning Staircase Designs That You Will Love

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Granted, staircases are a functional feature in a home as they connect two or more levels to allow us to climb up and down. However, with a bit of creativity, you can turn them into a work of art that takes centre stage in your home. We’ve picked 10 stunning designs that do just that.

Tree House

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

In this Chennai home, the wooden planks of the staircase turn at right angles at each landing, wrapping around a tree as it moves up to the next level. It creates the feel of climbing up to a tree house. Natural light shining in through the skylight adds to the setting.

​From Earth to Sky

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
iSTUDIO Architecture

Brick House, Wada

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

In this lovely eco-friendly home, the stone and cement staircase leads up to the bedroom and terrace on the upper level. The open design presents a view of the sky from the lower level, which has an earthy feel with exposed-brick walls and cemented flooring – the perfect representation of earth meets sky!

​Musical Heaven

Guitar Staircase Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Musical instrument,String instrument,String instrument,Plucked string instruments,String instrument accessory,Guitar accessory,Guitar,Wood,Musical instrument accessory,Folk instrument
Preetham Interior Designer

Guitar Staircase

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

This fun staircase design would be perfect for a young musician’s house. The chord-shaped steps lead to the loft on the upper level. Completing the stunning image is the staircase railing that resembles guitar strings, as well as the mirror-image guitar sculpture on the wall.

​Perfect Symmetry

Ornamental Court studio XS Modern garden
studio XS

Ornamental Court

studio XS
studio XS
studio XS

When viewed from the courtyard, the beautiful wood and steel staircase in this modern home is picture-perfect with the supporting steel rods moving from tall to short in perfect symmetry as it rises toward the upper floor.

​Child’s Play

The Staircase - 1 Urban Shaastra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs,built-in storage,India,Chennai,urbanshaastra,smallspaces
Urban Shaastra

The Staircase—1

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

The cute cubby-hole storage built under the staircase of this home gives it the look of a staircase that has been put together using building blocks. It adds a playful element to the home’s décor.

​Rope Bridge

Residence M-35, ArchiDes ArchiDes Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ArchiDes

Residence M-35

ArchiDes
ArchiDes
ArchiDes

Wooden planks that seem to hang from steel ropes make the staircase in this modern home look like a suspension bridge. If you are scared of heights, don’t look down when you ascend it!


​Stack of Benches

Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Kkarma (India)

Bungalow in Bhuj

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

The design of this staircase perfectly matches the eclectic theme of the home. The unique bench-like design of each step and the absence of railings make it look like benches stacked to provide access to the upper level.

​Old-world Luxury

Common Area Premdas Krishna Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs Common Area
Premdas Krishna

Common Area

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The curved marble bannister along the gorgeous staircase in this luxurious home is reminiscent of that in an old plantation mansion. The contrasting brown stone paving in the centre of each step makes it look like it is carpeted all the way up, adding to the luxury theme.

​Twist in the Tale

Residential, Prabu Shankar Photography Prabu Shankar Photography Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Prabu Shankar Photography

Residential

Prabu Shankar Photography
Prabu Shankar Photography
Prabu Shankar Photography

The unusual twist of the staircase in this modern home makes it eye-catching! It adds to the grandeur of the spacious home with the smart white and brown colour combination.

​Walking on Air

M House by Technoarchitecture, And Let There Be Lights And Let There Be Lights Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Wood,Interior design,Fixture,Shelving,Shelf,Line,Floor,Material property,Flooring
And Let There Be Lights

M House by Technoarchitecture

And Let There Be Lights
And Let There Be Lights
And Let There Be Lights

In a home filled with natural light, this staircase features stone slabs supported by an almost-invisible metal frame. The absence of a bannister and the open-plan design of the interiors give the feeling that one is walking on air. This design is not recommended for the faint-hearted!

Would you consider using one of these staircase designs in your home? For tips on staircase design for Indian homes, view this ideabook.

Which of these staircase designs is your favourite? Comment below and share your thoughts.


