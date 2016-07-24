9 Imaginative Ways to Create Storage Under The Stairs

As far as small homes go, one can never build too much storage. It’s all about maximizing the use of available space for cabinets and cupboards to store things out of sight and to keep the home looking neat and clutter-free.

In any home, the area under the stairs has the potential for being used for storage. These 9 imaginative designs used in Indian homes will give you a few ideas on how you can prevent the space under your stairs from lying unused.