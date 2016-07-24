9 Imaginative Ways to Create Storage Under The Stairs

As far as small homes go, one can never build too much storage. It’s all about maximizing the use of available space for cabinets and cupboards to store things out of sight and to keep the home looking neat and clutter-free.
In any home, the area under the stairs has the potential for being used for storage. These 9 imaginative designs used in Indian homes will give you a few ideas on how you can prevent the space under your stairs from lying unused.
If your home doesn’t have storage space in the garage, consider building a walk-in storage shed under the stairs. It’s perfect for storing bicycles, skateboards, footballs, golf sets and cleaning appliances. It’s almost like having an outdoor shed indoors!
By creating open shelves or a custom-designed bookcase under the stairs, you can convert the area into a cosy reading corner. Add a comfortable sofa or chair and a reading lamp to complete the look.
A space-saving solution for the area under the stairs is to mount a flat-screen television on the wall and build a media unit for storing CDs, speakers and other electronic equipment. It works well in this professionally designed home, which has an open plan, as one can catch the morning news from the breakfast table.
In this beautiful duplex studio apartment, the space beneath the stairs is designed with storage shelves and drawers that resemble cubby holes. They are perfect for storing cushions, books, sports gear or anything else that needs to be kept out of sight to reduce clutter in the small home.
If the stairway ascends from the living area or foyer, the space underneath it can be used to create a cabinet or shelves for displaying photographs or artefacts.
Building a cabinet under the stairs for storing shoes is another perfect solution for saving the space from lying unused. If the cabinet is near the entranceway, include drawers for keeping keys and stashing a pile of mail.
If you don’t have sufficient space for a sideboard in the dining area, consider placing one in the under-stairway space within easy reach. Depending on your preference, you can build a floor-to-ceiling crockery display cabinet or a sideboard, like in this home.
For those who work from home, using the space beneath the stairs for a built-in desk with storage presents a nice quiet space away from the main areas of the home. This small office additionally manages to squeeze in a storage cupboard as well as bench seating under the stairs.
In this home, the area under the stairs is custom-designed to serve as the bar cabinet. It has closed cabinets at the bottom for storing bottles and glassware. The open counter acts as the bar top where you can mix drinks, while smaller open shelves are perfect for displaying glassware.
With a bit of imagination, the waste space under the stairs in your home can be custom designed to suit your storage needs. For more storage tips for small homes, visit this ideabook.