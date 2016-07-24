Your browser is out-of-date.

8 of the Best Kitchens With Dining Rooms

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Modular Kitchen, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Rustic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

For most Indians, the idea of having a kitchen with a dining room takes them back in time to an era where families sat at a table in the kitchen while grandma served hot rotis and steaming curries straight from the stove. Times might have changed with urban homes getting smaller but the charm of having a dining room in a kitchen still remains.

In small homes, the kitchen and dining areas blend to make the most of the limited space by following an open-plan design. Occasionally, in larger homes, the two areas are designed to merge to facilitate bonding over meals. We’ve picked 8 of the best kitchens with dining rooms to inspire you to get one in your home.

​Supper Theatre

homify Modern kitchen Marble Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Some restaurants offer a charming ambiance with a glassed-in or open kitchen where guests can enjoy an interactive experience watching the chef in action. You can create a similar theatrical dining setup in your kitchen, like in this professionally designed home.

​Conversation with the Chef

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects Modern kitchen
Chaney Architects

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune

Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

When the dining counter in the kitchen is located on a central island, which has the hob on it, like in this home, it’s the perfect setting for chatting with the chef and watching him, or her, prepare the meal, before serving you at the counter.

​Divided but United

Kitchen view KREATIVE HOUSE Modern kitchen Marble White Property,Building,Houseplant,Cabinetry,Interior design,Door,Lighting,House,Architecture,Flooring
KREATIVE HOUSE

Kitchen view

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Open-plan dining and kitchen areas aren’t restricted to small homes. In some larger homes, like this one, it is designed to accommodate a greater number of people – a perfect layout for parties.

​Breakfast Corner

Modular Kitchen, Nimble Interiors Nimble Interiors Rustic style kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen stove,Flooring,Lighting,Wood,House
Nimble Interiors

Modular Kitchen

Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors

Sometimes, the dining space in the kitchen is not a formal table. Instead, it can be designed as an extension of a shelf or cabinet, and can convert into a breakfast or snack counter for casual meals.

​Island Dining

White Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
homify

White Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

In some homes with an open plan, the island counter is left with an overhang on the side facing the living area, so that it can be used as a dining counter.

​Sitting Around

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a small home, like this one, where there’s not much space that separates the dining and kitchen, the use of a round table is perfect. It adds to the informal nature of the room and is ideal for sitting around and chatting over a cup of coffee.


​At the Bend

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern kitchen
Space Interface

Singh Residence

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

If the kitchen, living and dining areas are in an open-plan L-shaped layout, a clever design is to have the kitchen at the bend. It adds a casual feel to the home and allows the chef to unwind while chatting with the rest of the family.

​Multi-Use Dining Counter

Residential - Gamadia Road, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Tropical style kitchen Wood Brown Property,Table,Cabinetry,Building,Shelving,Kitchen & dining room table,House,Lighting,Living room,Wood
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Gamadia Road

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

If you don’t have sufficient space in the kitchen for a full-sized dining table, a narrow bar-counter with high stools works just as well.  Accessorizing the space with shelves for storing cocktail glasses or bar equipment makes it a multi-use space that can serve as a bar counter while entertaining guests.

If you love informal dining, then a table or snack counter in the kitchen is an ideal design for you. For more space-saving ideas for small kitchens, visit this ideabook.

Which of these designs would you choose for your home? Respond in the comments below.


