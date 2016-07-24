For most Indians, the idea of having a kitchen with a dining room takes them back in time to an era where families sat at a table in the kitchen while grandma served hot rotis and steaming curries straight from the stove. Times might have changed with urban homes getting smaller but the charm of having a dining room in a kitchen still remains.

In small homes, the kitchen and dining areas blend to make the most of the limited space by following an open-plan design. Occasionally, in larger homes, the two areas are designed to merge to facilitate bonding over meals. We’ve picked 8 of the best kitchens with dining rooms to inspire you to get one in your home.