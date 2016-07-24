For most Indians, the idea of having a kitchen with a dining room takes them back in time to an era where families sat at a table in the kitchen while grandma served hot rotis and steaming curries straight from the stove. Times might have changed with urban homes getting smaller but the charm of having a dining room in a kitchen still remains.
In small homes, the kitchen and dining areas blend to make the most of the limited space by following an open-plan design. Occasionally, in larger homes, the two areas are designed to merge to facilitate bonding over meals. We’ve picked 8 of the best kitchens with dining rooms to inspire you to get one in your home.
Some restaurants offer a charming ambiance with a glassed-in or open kitchen where guests can enjoy an interactive experience watching the chef in action. You can create a similar theatrical dining setup in your kitchen, like in this professionally designed home.
When the dining counter in the kitchen is located on a central island, which has the hob on it, like in this home, it’s the perfect setting for chatting with the chef and watching him, or her, prepare the meal, before serving you at the counter.
Open-plan dining and kitchen areas aren’t restricted to small homes. In some larger homes, like this one, it is designed to accommodate a greater number of people – a perfect layout for parties.
Sometimes, the dining space in the kitchen is not a formal table. Instead, it can be designed as an extension of a shelf or cabinet, and can convert into a breakfast or snack counter for casual meals.
In some homes with an open plan, the island counter is left with an overhang on the side facing the living area, so that it can be used as a dining counter.
In a small home, like this one, where there’s not much space that separates the dining and kitchen, the use of a round table is perfect. It adds to the informal nature of the room and is ideal for sitting around and chatting over a cup of coffee.
If the kitchen, living and dining areas are in an open-plan L-shaped layout, a clever design is to have the kitchen at the bend. It adds a casual feel to the home and allows the chef to unwind while chatting with the rest of the family.
If you don’t have sufficient space in the kitchen for a full-sized dining table, a narrow bar-counter with high stools works just as well. Accessorizing the space with shelves for storing cocktail glasses or bar equipment makes it a multi-use space that can serve as a bar counter while entertaining guests.
If you love informal dining, then a table or snack counter in the kitchen is an ideal design for you. For more space-saving ideas for small kitchens, visit this ideabook.