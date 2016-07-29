A Modern House with Pops of Surprise

The courtyard within the home regales us with a green oasis that offers quite a respite from the urban leanings around the home. The middle section has been left exposed with mulch, mud and earthy pebbles, as a tall plant stands to one side for a chic look.

The medley of different intriguing textures, finishes, sharp lines and angles, and sudden pops of orange make this swanky residence one of a kind. It lends the idea of simplicity a whole new edge, and makes it work towards stylish heights. Take another tour for more ideas - An Opulent Turkish Home with Stylish Surprises.