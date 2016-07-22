Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Easy Ideas for Decluttering Your Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
The Urban Retreat, ZERO9 ZERO9 Country style kitchen
Undeniably, a clean home is a happy home! You can spend a fortune on stylish furniture and décor accessories but unless your home is clutter-free you won’t be able to showcase it to bring out its best.

You can blame it on your busy lifestyle or your little ones, but keeping your home free from clutter isn’t as difficult as you think. Follow these tips to keep your home looking fresh and beautiful at all times, so you don’t have to clamber tidying up your bathroom and kitchen before a party or when unexpected visitors come calling.

​Get Rid of Things You Don’t Need

Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville, C&M Architects C&M Architects Eclectic style study/office
C&M Architects

Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville

C&M Architects
C&amp;M Architects
C&M Architects

We are all guilty of collecting things and holding on to them in the hope that we might use them some day. Whether it’s a coaster set received as a Christmas present from a favourite aunt or a teapot that you picked up at a charity event, if you haven’t used it in over a year, chances are that you won’t ever need it. Look around your home for things that you haven’t used. Put them together and either give them away or have a garage sale!

​Keep Things off the Counter

Floating Island Kitchen Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenKitchen utensils
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Floating Island Kitchen

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Counters are not built for storage. Whether it’s your bedside table, kitchen counter or bathroom countertop, using the surface for temporary storage is fine, but if you gather a lot of clutter on them, they will prove hard to dust and keep clean. Make a habit of returning things to shelves or drawers to keep your counters free.

​Get More Storage

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern dining room
KREATIVE HOUSE

A TRIPLEX VILLA NEAR SUNCITY, HYDERABAD

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

The longer you live in a home, the more things you are likely to own. If you can’t bear the thought of giving away an old dinner set or gadget, consider getting additional cabinets. Build them or buy a piece of furniture for storing them out of sight.

​Reorganize Your Storage

task lighting for kitchen ZERO9 Country style kitchen
ZERO9

task lighting for kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Sometimes, all it takes to create more space is a little reorganization or clever design. Nowadays, cabinets and wardrobes come with built-in accessories that make storage more efficient. In the kitchen, rotating corner units or steel rails with hooks for hanging cups and accessories present an easy solution. Similarly, in bedrooms, wardrobe accessories such as tie racks, jewellery boxes or cosmetics organizers can be added with minimum effort.

​Chalk Out a Cleaning Schedule

Modularkitchen Creazione Interiors Modern kitchen
Creazione Interiors

Modularkitchen

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Get systematic with decluttering your home. Chalk out a list of tasks and try to follow it as much as possible. It doesn’t take more than a few minutes of your day to keep your home looking good. Always pick up after yourself to keep things from piling up. Set aside an hour over the weekends to declutter your kitchen. Check pantry cupboards and the refrigerator to clear out items that have passed their expiry date. Put away the laundry as soon as it’s done.

Now that doesn’t sound too difficult, does it? Once you get into the routine of doing a task a day, before you know it, keeping your house neat and clutter-free will become second nature to you. For more tips on reducing clutter in kitchens, visit this ideabook.

What ideas do you have for reducing clutter? Respond in the comments below.


