A Well-Designed Indian Home

Neha Changwani, interior designer and decorator from Mumbai is all set to regale your aesthetic senses with this makeshift house for Panjabis today. Mumbai is a city where everyone dreams of making it big one day. And those who have already accomplished that dream get to enjoy an abode that reflects their love for the good life in a stylish manner. This lavish and tasteful residence too, will enthral your eyes with its chic furnishing, pretty drapes, arty corners, lovely patterns and smart designs which are contemporary yet cosy. So get ready for a tour that forges a delicate bond between functionality and elegant decor without any visible effort.
As promised, the luxurious punch is delivered as soon as you enter this home and make your way towards the living room. The cream-hued walls flaunt a golden glow, thanks to the lighting and the high ceilings that further accentuate these quarters. In the meantime, the upholstered furniture matches these walls with just a slightly darker tone, in order to create a rich look with graduating shades when placed against the walls. The sleek bench and armchairs near the window feature dark hues for suitable contrast.
This seating nook shows off exotic yet soothing and summery drapes that create the perfect backdrop for the rich mocha chairs. The quaint and streamlined table set in between is sufficient for holding a wine bottle and a couple of glasses for a relaxing evening.
Scale does not always need to spell grandeur. The designers have managed to create a grand statement even in this medium sized space, with the help of large but sleek chairs which create a lounge-like effect without cluttering the line of vision. The simple glass-topped table and the flowers perfectly complement the stylish edge of the chairs. The drapes, just like in the living room, make for a lavish backdrop.
The classic sideboard sports trendy pullout drawers rather than cabinets with staid looking handles that you see commonly. These have been rendered in a darker hue to create a contrast of sorts while the rest of the bureau is a vision in glossy white. The mirror adds a lavish touch to the space, while exotic figures are displayed for both luck and aesthetic values.
The wide checks in the neutral shades on the bedding create a look that spells class and comfort, as well as a certain brand of cosiness that not all urban bedrooms are able to exude. The velveteen and sheer drapes enhance the subtle opulence of this room, while a cushioned bench at the foot of the bed offer extra seating when you are getting ready every day.
The bathroom has been done up in warm wooden tones with sensible niches and shelves sitting at close quarters for easy access. The large mirror augments the spaciousness of this room, while the granite counter and white modish sink create a wholesome look.
Sheer drapes with bright floral patterns and a black and white funky bedspread make this room ideal for kids. A plush duvet, some comfy vibrant cushions, friendly soft toys and a practical side table add to the homeliness of this space.
So you see how some simple but smart design accents, sudden pops of interesting patterns and prints, and utilitarian touches have made this a charming and elegantly luxurious place to live in.