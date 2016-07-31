A Fun and Creative Mumbai Home

Mumbai is where a ton of fun happens! As a city which is home to the Bollywood film industry, dreamers, and people from myriad cultures, the entertainment aspect of this place is always on a high. And this is a feature that we also found in the modern and lavish homes dotting the city. This fun, quirky and elegant abode by the interior designers and decorators at Olive Roof is one such example. This house is a medley of different intriguing textures, modish furnishing, bright and random pops of colours, and brilliant lighting. A surprise will await you around every corner, when you begin the tour. So let’s take a closer look at the residence which guarantees designer touches with a hint of liveliness.
The living room is a vibrant space that has plenty of casual furniture with delicate flourishes. The black sofas are the perfect canvas for the vibrant cushions and even more vibrant and colourful lighting. The natural white stone finish wall accent is a good backdrop for the television, while the sunny and airy window seat promises countless hours of leisure.
The den or family room has plenty of graceful looking fixtures like the suede finished couch as well as the sleek study table which makes way for the entertainment centre too. The wall against which this unit sits, has been done up with a cork board like texture and is unique, thanks to the three dimensional paint used for an artistic look. But what really lifts the style quotient of the space is the track of yellow lighting that follows the grooves in the ceiling in two neat rows.
Dim lighting? Check. Plenty of Storage? Check. A lofty looking structure? Check. The all important fun element? Double check! The bar is a solid yet fun space with an L shaped dual cabinet set in a corner with the same layout reflected by the wall mounted glass cabinet on top. This glass cabinet has glass underneath as well, so that the glow escapes from within to shed light on the countertop.
Simplicity with delicate contours seems to be the mainstay of the dining room. The delicate lamps suspended from the ceiling and the linear furniture below go well with each other, as the creamy white walls of the space are accentuated by the lighting.
The fun factor has come calling here, with a raw wooden panel holding a quirky lattice that acts as the artwork for this corner. This lattice panel has been painted a bright yellow to highlight the mellow tones on the drapes as well as the seats of the chairs. Also, the pattern of the lattice complements the classic backs of the chairs, and creates a wholesome statement.
The fun and quirky bedroom has been done primarily with repurposed and reclaimed wood to give it a nature-friendly look. The bed is a simple and cosy affair, but the exclusively designed shelf above the wall mounted study desk caught our eye immediately. It is a stylish union of open shelves and closed cubbies, which let you store things which you don’t want people to see and stuff that you want to display.
This stylish Mumbai home impresses us with its every single nook and cranny, and blends design delights with functionality in a lovely way. If you want more ideas, take another tour - A Lavish Villa Filled with Cosy and Exotic Touches.