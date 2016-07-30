A Simple Modern Home

An apparently simple residence need not be boring, as this abode we are about to tour proves. Located in the bustling city of San Francisco del Rincon, which is replete with stately buildings, the Casa FLH stands out owing to its trendy modern designs and smart appeal. The interiors flaunt the lavish and fashionable use of wood, along with soft creamy hues for a comfy and elegant look. Everything is practical, functional yet stylish, and the structure enjoys its own quirks too. The trend setting design in stone and glass has been designed by the architects at Lab D Arquitectura, and is waiting for you to take a closer look.
The top most layer of the home comes up from behind with an angle that makes it slightly upward facing. This layer has an inverted L of glass windows in a sleek frame. The rest of the structure meets this layer with a stone tiled panel that shelters the porch and open faced garage with slim grilles in front. The union of stone, metal, glass and concrete promise understated glamour despite the modest scale of the abode.
The balance in the structure comes from the fact that the designers have applied lightweight touches to the otherwise solid design. The metal grilles as well as the use of glass show off the delicate beauty of the home.
The glass niche in the top floor makes an interesting feature when viewed from outside and also when someone looks out from inside the home. The sandy and grey hues of the stone tiles can be seen clearly here. The way the top floor juts out, makes for a larger than life look that also shows the vision of the designers and architects.
The kitchen has a distinct panoramic shape that comes through the nook that it is fit into. The curved appeal is created by the semi-circular kitchen island that becomes a breakfast nook with the addition of trendy bar chairs on the other side. The cream and rich wooden hues make it a simple yet stylish space. We also love the swing open half door, and the chic way all appliances are accommodated by the cabinets.
The bathroom truly is a trendy space that cleverly integrates with the bedroom next door. The low slung bureau beneath the sink offers plenty of storage, while the tall mirror is mounted on the panel bearing the same wooden planks. Two delicate sconce lamps hang on either side for a classic look that also matches the white hue of the sleek rectangular sink.
The other bathroom of the home has a rich mocha shade on one wall with a mirror placed at a level where it juts out to create a three dimensional effect. A black frame creates a sophisticated look for the mirror, while the oval sink softens the overall look. The slim beige counter and walls create a nice contrast against the wooden feature wall.
