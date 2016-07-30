Modern Home with Cosy Interior

When we came across this linear, simple but chic home while exploring the vibrant and bustling landscape of Mexico, we were overjoyed by its fashionable simplicity. Casa Zaragoza in Guadalajara is a contemporary rendition in simple colours and layers when seen from outside, and enjoys pretty landscaping which softens its austerity. On the inside, it brings you simple but smart and visually pleasing designs, and comfy furnishing. Along with clever use of glass which enhances the brightness of the interiors, you will also fall in love with the soothing and airy courtyards which are a highlight of this home. So let's find out more about this creation by the architects at Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto.
The façade offers a subtle play of layers thanks to the various dimensions of the floors and the elements used. To begin with, the mezzanine floor’s panel is an oversized one that comes down over the porch to shade it and creates a unique look as it does so. A green lawn in front leads visitors to the wooden door. White and black has also been uniquely combined for a timeless appeal that the facade exudes.
The entryway is replete with white walls and rustic looking wooden doors with an exposed grain. But this is not the only exposed material in the house. Glass balustrades and glass windows with a double height quality enter and spread much finesse and openness within these quarters. The angles of the glass railing render crisp lines to the space too.
The home has courtyards at the entrance and on the terrace, which make for green spots with cooling water elements and plenty of smooth stone to line the space. The airy look has been rendered by the colour of the tiles as well as the well ventilated and open layout of the space.
The main hall of the home has been subtly divided into different areas, each of which wears a separate design scheme but integrates nicely with each other. The creamy white walls tie all these areas together along with trendy furnishing. The living room has a cream sectional with peppy red cushions, while the wooden accents like the coffee table finds a partner in the end table on the other side of the dining arrangement.
In sharp contrast with the crisp lines and elements of the super modern kitchen, the dining room wears a more relaxed look with the solid wooden table and eight chairs – two on each side. This fits into the square space like a glove. A concrete panel divides this area from the terrace while the staircase lies on the right side.
The terrace of the home is defined by pots of green and glass double height doors and windows that ensure ample ventilation throughout the day. Natural light floods into this area thanks to the open roof.
Hope you enjoyed the tour of this simple but elegant Mexican abode as much as we did. The courtyards augment the spacious and airy feel of the residence, while the modern layout makes urban living a dream here.