5 Home Renovation Projects that will Leave you Amazed

Every home tells a story. Today's story is a story of amazing transformations. We're going to look at the before and after pictures of five home renovation projects that focus on different parts of the house. The first project shows the remodeling of an outdoor space outside the house, while the second shows the renovation of a house's exteriors. The third home renovation project involves a balcony, while the fourth project shows the transformation of a porch. Finally, the fifth and last home renovation project involves the complete transformation of the facade of a house.
Designers far and wide recognize that every home has the capacity to be beautiful and suite the individual needs of the owner. So let's take a look at some homes that have gone through some really impressive makeovers!
Before the renovation, it was a wasted outdoor space that was cluttered with things. The narrow walkways felt cramped and busy with no space to enjoy the beautiful garden that's blossoming in the yard. Let's see what happened to this space after the renovation.
Wow! What a transformation! The once narrow cramped up walkway that was over-cluttered is now a nice open space with a beautiful wooden deck lined with trees. The elevated wooden deck leads directly to the front door, so you can just walk out to the deck barefoot for some fresh air whenever you feel. This new design creates an interconnection between the indoors and the outdoors by creating easier access.
Before the renovation, the exteriors of this house was reminiscent of the grotesque monster called Frankenstein! It looked completely out of place in the neighbourhood. The bright turquoise paint on the old slab house stuck out like a sore thumb in the neighbourhood. Overall, it looked like it could desperately use a new look. Let's see how this house's exteriors have been transformed next.
After the renovation, the house's exteriors look ultra modern and secure. The walls have been raised higher, and a wooden fencing has been added at the top, creating more privacy for the residents. The old metal gate has also been replaced by a wooden gate with black frames. A concrete slab at the top of the gate provides a little shade and space to place some lights to keep the entrance bright. The experts responsible for this modern exterior are Handy, architects based in South Korea.
Even before the renovation, this balcony had some character. The red brick walls matched the roofing, while the green flooring provided a nice contrast and also enhanced the natural feel of the outdoors. However, the flooring looked stained, old, and worn out, and the space looked a little neglected. Let's see how this place was transformed by our experts.
After the renovation, the balcony seems to have expanded in space and in aesthetics. Now, it has a stylish wooden deck coupled with long wooden railings. A raised wooden platform at one end of the balcony provides a cosy corner to enjoy the beautiful balcony and its surroundings, while soft yellow lighting illuminates the environment in a relaxing light.
Before the remodeling, the porch looked like it wasn't aging very gracefully, with old red bricks and an architectural style from the 80s. Although the classic architectural style from the 80s can look quite trendy and retro currently, it desperately needed a modern touch to give it that special edge that will make it look fashionable rather than outdated. Let's see how our experts have stylized this porch next.
The most prominent change we can see after the remodeling is that the old red bricks have been painted grey, and the front door has been changed to coordinate with the new look. The flooring has also been changed to a wooden type flooring which adds a contrasting shade to the porch, while also giving it a natural touch. Overall, the porch now looks more sophisticated and trendy with its renewed retro look.
Before, it was a derelict facade with its bright green paint peeling off and white walls that were actually black. It looked neglected and uninhabited, like an abandoned home without any love and care. However, our experts saw great potential in this house. Let's see what they've done to the facade of this house next.
We can't believe this is the same house! The structure of the house has completely changed with an extra floor being added and large windows and glass doors integrated into the house. The contemporary looking facade is composed of subtle colours in grey and white, with the exception of some black frames to define the architectural lines.
We hope you've been inspired by these five amazing home renovation projects.