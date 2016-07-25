A Dreamy Seaside Mansion with Spectacular Views

On today's tour, we would like to present you with the stuff dreams are made of. At some point in our life we've probably all dreamt of having a house by the sea. Here is some inspiration to keep that dream alive. Today's tour features a luxurious mansion located atop a hill with spectacular views of the seaside and the natural beauty surrounding it. We will have the privilege of viewing the exteriors of the mansion and the amazing views that surround it. Our experts at homify, MG&AG architects based in Ibiza, Spain have done a wonderful job in making the residents' dreams come true.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your dream home by the sea through this tour. Now, let's have a look at this dream home shall we?
The curvaceous architectural lines of this beautiful mansion mimic the ebb and flow of the luscious green hillside it's located on. The mansion is like a gorgeous, voluptuous woman which leaves us with a sense of abundance and amazement. The facade is a combination of a bright blue sky and fluffy white clouds, again reminiscent of nature and the sky above it. In a way, since this abode feels like it's up in the sky, so the colour scheme for the facade is quite appropriate.
A seaside mansion atop a hill wouldn't be complete without an infinity pool, so here it is. Pictured here, we can observe that the home and the poolside seem to flow harmoniously side by side. We can also see that the house has a spacious outdoor area by the pool and a long terrace with an expansive view of the beautiful natural surroundings on the first floor.
The combination of the sun, sea, and sky is amazing, but it does need some shade to make it perfect. This is what this image illustrates. The design team has gone to great lengths to ensure that this house has adequate shade with its tinted sliding glass doors and windows preventing the glaring sun from penetrating indoors. The shade created by the poolside also helps to make relaxing outdoors on a hot, sunny day more pleasurable.
Pictured here, we see the amazing view of a picturesque seaside town from the terrace of the mansion. This is the point when we have to pinch ourselves just to make sure we're not dreaming. Yes, this is definitely real, and the creators of this paradise are not up in heaven somewhere.
With such a big mansion, it would be a waste if the only recreational space around was the fabulous infinity pool. Thankfully, there's this huge tennis court as well to tire out the residents enough so that they can enjoy their rest in luxury.
