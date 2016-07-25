A Dreamy Seaside Mansion with Spectacular Views

On today's tour, we would like to present you with the stuff dreams are made of. At some point in our life we've probably all dreamt of having a house by the sea. Here is some inspiration to keep that dream alive. Today's tour features a luxurious mansion located atop a hill with spectacular views of the seaside and the natural beauty surrounding it. We will have the privilege of viewing the exteriors of the mansion and the amazing views that surround it. Our experts at homify, MG&AG architects based in Ibiza, Spain have done a wonderful job in making the residents' dreams come true.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your dream home by the sea through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this dream home shall we?