11 Subtle ways to add Pastel hues to your Home

When it comes to integrating pastel palette within the living room, people are often taken back to the times when the shades were far away from general use in homes for sophistication and decoration and were preserved for the nurseries and hospital. However, those faded and washed out humble pastel tones have come along a long way and are now an essentially beautiful element that can injected in almost all kinds of spaces to lend softer hints of colors within the interior space.

Homify heartily adores the muted tones of pastel pallets and brings you some gorgeous application areas of these colors. From contemporary furniture to retro designs, we have a style to suit your abode. Read on to learn more, and get inspired to renovate your home today!