11 Subtle ways to add Pastel hues to your Home

When it comes to integrating pastel palette within the living room, people are often taken back to the times when the shades were far away from general use in homes for sophistication and decoration and were preserved for the nurseries and hospital. However, those faded and washed out humble pastel tones have come along a long way and are now an essentially beautiful element that can injected in almost all kinds of spaces to lend softer hints of colors within the interior space.
Homify heartily adores the muted tones of pastel pallets and brings you some gorgeous application areas of these colors. From contemporary furniture to retro designs, we have a style to suit your abode. Read on to learn more, and get inspired to renovate your home today!
A living room or a guest room, whatever you prefer, can be a great spot to showcase your creative ideas. Look at this inspiration that flawlessly handles a shimmery metallic couch with neutral toned walls and creates a balance of authenticity and liveliness within the space.
Get over and ahead of the usual kitchen area and bring in a hint of vibrancy and sophistication with beautiful pastels being interpreted with the artistic tones on the walls of the kitchen. It will help to enhance your mood while cooking and make the space look neat and clean.
Sofas in brown and usual dark colors are often to find, especially in Indian homes. Rethink of it and add a modern twist by bringing a pastel colored beautiful sofa that not just serves you with a comfortable seating but also illuminates the living room or guest room right with its presence.
This timeless collection depicts you how perfect a room can look if you add all shades of pastels at one place. Add a pinch of class and modernity by adding a neutral tones rug and dark shaded pillows. Do not forget to check out the walls shades.
Your bathroom and fresh room area are usually ignored and devoid of colors and creativity. Impart of feeling of cold with class by adding some bright shades and cover up the entire area with some decently faded color. The above example with the base in bright colors and walls and accessories in pastels are just so gorgeous.
This study area with modern structural walls, hangings on side and a highlight from the room, i.e. chair brings a fresh vibe to the onlookers and illuminates the mood at the very first glance.
A girl changing room should never be boring. What could have been a better choice than picking up the most beautiful baby pink color to the space? The different shades form the same color have been used to illuminate and highlight the various elements of the room.
Just when we all were falling short of ideas, we were surprised to look at this design. Walls, accessories and curtains are a usual area of applications, why not take it to the floor and just brighten up your walking space?
Get your property standing out from the rest by incorporating a fabulous feature wall in a perfectly pastel hue. For that added individuality, look beyond the typical colours and choose something wonderfully unique.
A rug can be a great tool transform and lift up the room and could be the right solution to all your demands of adding pastel to the room. This sofa and rug are well coordinated and also add in the right shade without even getting noticed.
A one stop solution to create a revamped and beautiful interior area. This bathroom showcases the walls being covered with a true pastel tone further enhanced by textural paint on the top. Let some drama suave your eyes while bathing.