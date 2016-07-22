Cool Indian Furniture made of Almost Nothing: Use Pallets

DIY projects are a big hit in India and the trend of reuse, recycle and refurbish the old yet usable items is high these days. Since, wooden pellets are a rather easy to find items and come almost free of cost, they have become a personal favorite of those who want to create a dramatic look inside home using cheap material. Instead of dumping in environment and causing problems, it is better to re-purpose and add a new breath to these wooden planks.
Wooden pallets refer to the frames that are usually used to lift up and transport the large and vast sized containers. They become useless after a few use for the transportation companies but they can be your pick to save some big money and make it usable without any losses. Let us look at some hot DIY ideas to create and incorporate Pallet furniture to your home.
Your bedroom can become a dream place to rest and laze upon. One of the easiest and innovative ideas to make use of wooden pallets is to dismantle it and use it to make the bed base. All you have to do is to lay down a few pallets on the required surface area and secure them over one another. That's ALL! Now you can lay few mattresses over it and then dapper it with some beautiful pillows, cushions and bed sheet. Something of less work and more creative. You can either try to suspend the base on floor or be experimental by hanging it by ropes from the roof.
You might be required to cut and sand all the pieces to create a well furnished and durable space. This will make the assembly process so much easier.
Another simple and creative Pallet project that you can take in hands is to stack up a layer of pallets to a desired height and then add a vertical pallet to make it best rest and then secure them all for form an outdoor seating. This sofa can further be decorated with paints, colorful cushions and base. You need to collect as many pallets as you can to start up with this idea.
Chic yet simple! Pick up the books and spend some good time outside in open air.
As simple as it can get. Make a coffee table out of the pallets. The surface area of this element makes it an ideal pick to create movable and simple standing dining table. The size of the standard pallet is just right for a dining table top and you just need to add legs to make it stand. Nothing simpler than this right?
You can easily find source wooden pallets and add some more to the table if you had liked to form a big dining table.
Again a classy seating area for exteriors made out of a few pallets. The pallets can be used to form a complete coffee table and chair set if you put in some creativity and mind. Make your own cafe at home and spend quality time with your friends in evening.
Keep a look on quality and looks of the pallets before using them. If needed, pain them or refurbish as per the needs. The designer has kept the height smaller to make it look cozy and comfy.
With wooden made structure, lightweight and totally natural in looks, pallets make an ideal pick to be used for shelving systems. Simply pick up a desired sized wooden pallet and hang it one the right spot on the wall, once it has been painted, dented and treated as per your taste. You can add layers and levels depending upon your requirements once you are satisfied with the look.
Get an open decor showcase for kitchen or rooms at no prices incurred.
Pallets can also be used to make chairs, but here we get the opportunity to look at what can be done with pallets outside of its original form. Dismantle the pallets and use the wooden planks to create an asymmetric effect for the chairs back support.
Dismantle it carefully so as to avoid any damage to the wood while taking it apart. This matching set might take a little ingenuity, but the results are priceless!
We hope you enjoyed this article! For more DIY ideas, check out how to decorate Indian home corners with a twist!