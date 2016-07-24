A Simple Home Full of Surprises!

Today we travel to Argentina to find a house that although initially does not call much attention to it, is a real surprise waiting to be discovered. The simple facade can be misleading, but what lies inside will knock your socks off! The design team is none other than the talented Estudio Claria based in Buenos Aires.

Overall, the home is cosy, comfortable, spacious, and tastefully decorated. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this home shall we?