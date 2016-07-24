A Simple Home Full of Surprises!

Today we travel to Argentina to find a house that although initially does not call much attention to it, is a real surprise waiting to be discovered. The simple facade can be misleading, but what lies inside will knock your socks off! The design team is none other than the talented Estudio Claria based in Buenos Aires.
Overall, the home is cosy, comfortable, spacious, and tastefully decorated. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out this home shall we?
Although the facade is very simple, one should not judge a book by its cover as there are many surprises waiting to be discovered inside and in the backyard. The light peach colour used for the facade is bright and welcoming, while the grey roof balances the colour scheme.
If we look in more detail, the entrance draws our attention to the beautiful fountain made of concrete that welcomes us before reaching the main door. We can also see that care has been taken to spread the vegetation out evenly. The best, no doubt, is yet to come…
Once inside the house, we see a living room that surprises us greatly by its spaciousness with its high ceilings and abundance of natural light. The hall has a rather classic style that also houses a dining area. There is no need for walls to separate both environments, since they are perfectly defined by, among other things, carpets and furniture. Last but not least, the garden views are a delight.
The kitchen is a spacious corner—comfortable and functional. Of course, the truth is that it is nothing special as far as decoration is concerned. Everything is white in order to reflect as much light as possible, and to make cleaner spaces.
Finally, we find our biggest surprise in the backyard—a beautiful garden with a magnificent pool. It is an ideal space for total relaxation, and to enjoy those sunny summer days. We also see a small terrace in the shade of the porch where one can eat quietly with these beautiful views.
We hope you've been inspired by the tour of this home.