A beautiful and modern house in Tirupur

For today's home tour, we visit the textile town of Tirupur in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where the very talented team of interior architects at Cubism have worked their magic on a model apartment. This stunning flat may seem simple at first glance, but on closer look the architects have diligently combined subtle drama along with visual connectivity. With that effect, we walked through the space, mesmerised at the play of art and beauty as they danced to a stylish tune of sorts. Visit this show flat with us to watch how the magic unfolds!
The living room is filled with elements borrowed from various design schools. While a casual look has been secured by the rattan sectional in one corner, the solid yet light looking couch with a single arm rest helps in opening up the space. The bright wine hued seat offers colour in the neutral heavy room. Mirror and glass round up the rest of the look.
The glass doors of the living room open out into a private terrace with a green and airy view. From this vantage point, the large hall comes into view with its neat layout and cosy décor. The straight lines create subtle illusions and adding layers that make the already spacious bungalow look bigger.
The home is filled with stylish sit outs such as this one with its silk inspired tapestry in a rich mud hue. The shelf behind has a gold wall and the contours of the furniture have a unique appeal.
A dash of the traditional is evoked through myriad exotic touches like this tall brass figure. These figures can be found in various nooks of the home. The marble floor almost glistens like a pool thanks to the smart lighting of the area. This corridor is flanked by doors leading into the more private quarters of the apartment.
The kitchen of the home is a warm and mellow space that brings in the real joy of cooking thanks to the large and open L that gives plenty of counter space and lots of storage at the same time for comfortable cooking. The chrome appliances make a stylish dent here along with the track and recessed lighting fixed in the ceiling.
The bedroom has been inspired by the sea with hints of aqua blue peeping out in the form of the accents and the couch. The designers have ensured that they stick to muted renditions of blue so as to retain the soothing and cloud like appeal of this bedroom. The wooden furniture looks solid while the lighting plays up the entire scheme of things here.
