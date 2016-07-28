A beautiful and modern house in Tirupur

The bedroom has been inspired by the sea with hints of aqua blue peeping out in the form of the accents and the couch. The designers have ensured that they stick to muted renditions of blue so as to retain the soothing and cloud like appeal of this bedroom. The wooden furniture looks solid while the lighting plays up the entire scheme of things here.

If you loved this home tour, we are sure you would like this too - A Turkish Residence Redefines Artistic and Lavish Living!