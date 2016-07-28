An Indian home with a modern touch

Sometimes a house is not just about definite architectural styles. Its more about great design that uplifts the space by making it more functional, innovative and gorgeous—a space which you keep looking again and again. The design scheme of this next home – a flat in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, – shows off a fine balance between the artistic and the elegant, which makes for a rich scheme that is not modern or classic, but simply a state of being where design fills every corner. The beautiful colours and the strong visual appeal created by the balance of elements makes this home a winner. Take the tour to know more about this home designed by the interior architects at Cubism.
The entryway of the home has a warm and exotic appeal that comes through with the artwork and the vibrant throw pillows. What we really liked about this space is the fact that the rest of the elements have been left in a neutral state so as to bring out the beauty of these elements.
There is a certain quality in clean lines and unhindered neutral colours as they splash across the design horizon of a space. That very quality has been played up here as beige and white come together on the couch, the drapes and the flooring to create subtle drama. An artistic wall with glossy finishes creates a lasting impression here.
Terracotta, saffron and mud hues mingled together to create this warm, rich and oh so earthy shade! The rendition on leather gives it a modern twist on the neat alcove style seating with a wooden rectangle suspended against a white wall. On the side, one can see huge circles cut out on the wooden panel for a quirky look that lifts the style quotient of the space.
The designers have left the colours to the flooring and the art installation. For the rest of the design and décor scheme, they have stuck to dove white with a cream tint to create a look that is ethereal to say the least. The furniture, the drapes and the glass walls, all give the illusion of dining atop a cloud!
The cool E art installation is a shelf also while the colour blocked bedding makes it all seem even brighter. This bedroom has a warm glow unlike any other and is replete with a monochrome underscore.
The other bedroom of the home has a regal setting thanks to the sapphire blue and burgundy shades that line it tapestry. This gives the whole space a visual lift.
Art comes to adorn the staircase too with raw, wood like circles and their backlit beauty sitting on the wall next to the mezzanine. On the other side, tall figurines make a mark. This is one home we are not happy to leave!
