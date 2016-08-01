How play of light uplifts a family's home

Johannesburg, South Africa, is where we touch down today for our home tour feature. Located in a leafy suburb of Athol, in Johannesburg, this gorgeous single family house was designed by the very talented team at Meulen Architects. One of the main requests by the client was to transform the existing house into a space that was bathed in natural light and was modern and open in design. Named House Sar, this home today is all about luxury, comfort and functionality, showcasing a sophisticated look that is modern yet timeless in its appeal. Let us have a look.
The façade shows off a brilliant safari-like façade with a glass gated rooftop balcony sitting in a typical box like structure above the main home. The slate like hues and the pops of golden lighting make it come alive in a trendy manner even as the effect is soothing. Greenery dots the rest of the space. In rebuilding this house, the architects have made use of lots of steel columns and beams as well as glass sliding doors, which creates a seamless flow between the outdoors and indoors. The louvered planes in the facade hide the garages and roofs.
Once inside, you are welcomed into the elegantly designed and warm living room which is now bathed in natural light thanks to a floating roof that replaced the earlier tiled roof. Sandy and rocky hues dominate the space, creating a perfect base for the varied light installations that have been set within the ceilings and crevices of the room. This scheme also works well with the glass windows and the tiled walls bearing a rich look. The double-volume roof and glass sliding doors elevates the sense of space in the living room of this single storey home. The monochromatic colour palette can be seen even in the choice of furniture where fantastic leather pieces are contrasted with fabric textured sofas.
The dining room is inspired by luxurious tent living with its slim plank for a table and the modern looking chairs with the ends left empty. The layers have been added to this simple space with the help of tiled alcoves in varied hues and the lighting that makes each layer come alive in a different way.
The matt chrome finish of the kitchen brings out a unique and slightly rugged feel to this modern space. The large kitchen island is well equipped with a stove top and all the other amenities required to cook up a wonderful meal, while the rest of the open space is filled with cabinets and storage. We love the flow of natural light that reaches even the deepest corners of the house.
Of all the soothing and neutral hued bedrooms in the home, we loved this one the most thanks to its touch of purple in the stripped down and exposed concrete style design. The art installation behind the bed creates a stunning look while reams of golden light fall softly from the ceiling.
One of the things to note here is the expansive use of large glass walls which ensures that no matter which room you are in, there is always a view of the garden or outdoors. It also allows for natural light to flood each room—something that the client had specifically wanted while getting his house redesigned. The backyard with its large sit outs and swimming pool is a modern oasis with a concrete frame looming large up front. Greenery and stone pathways come together to create a look that spells high end design!
