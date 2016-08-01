How play of light uplifts a family's home

One of the things to note here is the expansive use of large glass walls which ensures that no matter which room you are in, there is always a view of the garden or outdoors. It also allows for natural light to flood each room—something that the client had specifically wanted while getting his house redesigned. The backyard with its large sit outs and swimming pool is a modern oasis with a concrete frame looming large up front. Greenery and stone pathways come together to create a look that spells high end design!

