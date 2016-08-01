Drab house gets a fabulous face-lift

When the old goes out and the new comes in, there is a certain sense of closure and a certain excitement for the new. That is what the home owners felt when it came to their home – the Apartamentos De Portas. Designed by the architects at Inner Tree in Lisboa, nowhere does this transformation show better than the kitchen and bathroom of this home. So lets check out these newly transformed areas in its modern stylish avatar!
While this classic look may have been a sure shot winner in its hey day, it only made a dull impression now. The mirror suspended by string over a rusting frame that seemed tired in its quest to hold the white sink aloft – that’s what made this room out dated.
Bland and lifeless, this bathroom sure needs some changes. With disorganised clutter on the wall and a boring tile pattern, this place is not really worth more than one forced visit per day!
The tiled backsplash in the kitchen wore a busy pattern that seemed to be constricting the otherwise large room. This space had plenty of potential if the clutter of laundry and other activities could be removed. The large windows also seemed to have taken a back seat due to the variety of activities happening here.
While the kitchen itself seemed to be a neat and clean space, there was much chaos here in terms of the design. The wood simply did not match with the blue and grey tiles, giving a dry, mismatched and dull look because both the elements wore colours that were on the earthy side. While, individually these colours were good, once together, they simply brought out a dull scheme. Also, one side of the kitchen was underutilised.
Now, the kitchen has vibrant touches that bring the soothing colours alive. The soft beige could have gone the same dull way as the kitchen, had it not garnered the support of the scarlet touches lining the walls between the counter and the cabinets. Chrome fittings add a trendy appeal. Also, both the sides are now properly utilised in this long space.
The tiles have been given a miss for white walls and everything is now aligned towards the windows so as to highlight the sunshine pouring in. The red cabinet in the bank of pale wood cabinets and cupboards gives the space a chic edge and balances the chrome touches well too.
Well, well, now we are talking of design. The old tiles were swapped in favour of a single dull gold wall with sleek low slung fittings in white that made the space look even larger than before. The change definitely makes for a zany bathroom which we would like to visit more than once.
