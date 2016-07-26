A house swathed in the traditional and modern styles

How difficult is it to mix a traditional palette with a modern one. Well it turns out that it can be pretty difficult and there have been several instances when things have gone real bad. Fortunately for us, we found a house, which shows us that a modern home does not necessarily have to rule out the classic and the traditional in order to look modern. The twain can meet and yet manage to look drop dead gorgeous. And that is what the interior architects at Cubism in Tirupur have managed to do. So here is a house imbued with traditional tones, the soft warm look of solid wood; pretty flourishes and colours that spread warmth – and yet every bit modern as the word goes. We invite you to take the tour to know more!
Beyond the screen of the main entrance lies the staircase that comes to a lazy stop with its neat stairs. On one side, the designers have formed a bench of sorts with a reclining Buddha adorning it.
The use of classic wood in the form of the bench and the screen as well as the panels on the ceiling makes this space a wonderfully warm one. Marble below gives a luxurious look while the large brass statue, standing in the corner, creates an exotic vibe. A modern light installation shines down from above.
The use of space is apparent throughout the length and breadth of the home with shelves such as these standing in plain sight. The trendy look of the shelf is thanks to the splash of colour within the niches and the fact that it seems suspended on the glass wall. A simple couch with colourful accents can be seen giving company to its colours.
The dining room has a playful touch thanks to the way the shelves have been placed. Also, the mustard colour within is reflected on the golden hued chairs outside. The solid dining table and chairs have classic contours with simple flourishes.
The quirky touches in the home, like this linear tree shelf, make it interesting and create a look that holds the eye.
This sophisticated bedroom has a polished wooden appeal with a large platform bed. The best part about the fittings and fixtures of this room is the fact that each piece starting from the shelves to the bed, has been built in layers of wood which gives the room a refined appeal. From beyond, a large greenery filled balcony beckons.
With patchwork style bedding in vibrant colours like red, maroon and black, this bedroom is filled with warmth and lots of charm. The sleek shelves behind also create a trendy look with a play of lighting.
Stone, marble and bright lighting make this bathroom a luxurious one. The mirror is set in a cool L while the niche fits in a square bureau in wood and marble with a bowl on top for the sink. A corridor on one side brings neatness to the space.
Take a look at another home tour of an exceptionally well designed hill town residence - A Lavish Cottage Full of Stunning Touches!