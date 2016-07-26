A house swathed in the traditional and modern styles

How difficult is it to mix a traditional palette with a modern one. Well it turns out that it can be pretty difficult and there have been several instances when things have gone real bad. Fortunately for us, we found a house, which shows us that a modern home does not necessarily have to rule out the classic and the traditional in order to look modern. The twain can meet and yet manage to look drop dead gorgeous. And that is what the interior architects at Cubism in Tirupur have managed to do. So here is a house imbued with traditional tones, the soft warm look of solid wood; pretty flourishes and colours that spread warmth – and yet every bit modern as the word goes. We invite you to take the tour to know more!