10 Creative Curtain Ideas for Indian Homes

Rarely does one find a home without curtains! They are an essential part of every home as they provide privacy, cut out the glare and are just as important for changing the look of a room by either blending or contrasting with the rest of the decor.
Choosing the perfect curtain for your home involves several decisions on fabric, style, design and colour. Should you make them plain or pleated, bright or muted, looped or hooked? Most people choose conventional pleats, ties or blinds but if you want something unusual for your living room or bedroom, these 10 curtain styles might give you a few ideas.
At first glance, there’s nothing exceptional about the curtains in this luxurious bedroom, but as you move your eye to the corners, the unique lift and tuck style with which it is fixed when drawn open makes it stand out. The contrast colour on the reversible side adds a dramatic touch to the conical tuck that it forms when tied back.
Curtains are often used more as a partition than for privacy. In this bedroom, the crystal curtain separates the bedroom from the dressing area, adding to the sophistication of the room.
If you are looking for curtains that coordinate with the overall décor theme or colour scheme of your room, try using alternating panels. The grey central panel in this room provides a nice contrast to the white curtains at either side. Together they carry through the grey and white colour scheme of the bedroom.
Curtains can also be used to add a theatrical element to a room, like in this dining room, where floor-to-ceiling curtains give the impression of a large space.
Sheer curtains are an elegant way to provide privacy without completing blocking the natural light and the views. In this beautifully designed bedroom, the sheer curtains stand out due to the pretty lace panel in the middle that gives it the feel of a protective fence.
When you have a room with a view and don’t have to worry about neighbours or passers-by looking into your home, nothing beats the beauty of sheer curtains, pull them open to admire the view and close them to see a misty version of the same scenery.
A combination of sheer and heavy curtains works wonderfully in a room that needs privacy at all times. During the day, the light sheer curtains can be drawn for privacy without blocking the natural light. At night, the thicker curtains cut out the view completely to give maximum privacy.
Although most people think that slatted blinds are too business-like for homes, they can be a practical addition to a kitchen or bathroom as they are waterproof as well as easy to open and close as the slats can be adjusted with just a twist of a knob.
In a rustic home, bamboo blinds add a charming touch. They can be decorated with woven borders to add a traditional touch or to match the colour scheme of the room.
Blinds are commonly used instead of pleated curtains as they present a more modern image in a room. If you want them to create a stunning feature in your room, try using unusual prints or designs, like in this small bedroom.
