10 Creative Curtain Ideas for Indian Homes

Sunita Vellapally
Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom
Rarely does one find a home without curtains! They are an essential part of every home as they provide privacy, cut out the glare and are just as important for changing the look of a room by either blending or contrasting with the rest of the decor.  

Choosing the perfect curtain for your home involves several decisions on fabric, style, design and colour. Should you make them plain or pleated, bright or muted, looped or hooked? Most people choose conventional pleats, ties or blinds but if you want something unusual for your living room or bedroom, these 10 curtain styles might give you a few ideas.

​Lift and Tuck

Villa Interior, TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style bedroom
TOPOS+PARTNERS

Villa Interior

TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS
TOPOS+PARTNERS

At first glance, there’s nothing exceptional about the curtains in this luxurious bedroom, but as you move your eye to the corners, the unique lift and tuck style with which it is fixed when drawn open makes it stand out. The contrast colour on the reversible side adds a dramatic touch to the conical tuck that it forms when tied back.

​Crystal Drops

Glamour Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Glamour Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Curtains are often used more as a partition than for privacy. In this bedroom, the crystal curtain separates the bedroom from the dressing area, adding to the sophistication of the room.

Matching Contrast

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking for curtains that coordinate with the overall décor theme or colour scheme of your room, try using alternating panels. The grey central panel in this room provides a nice contrast to the white curtains at either side. Together they carry through the grey and white colour scheme of the bedroom.

​Curtain Call

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Curtains can also be used to add a theatrical element to a room, like in this dining room, where floor-to-ceiling curtains give the impression of a large space.

​Protective Sheer

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs Modern style bedroom
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs

Sheer curtains are an elegant way to provide privacy without completing blocking the natural light and the views. In this beautifully designed bedroom, the sheer curtains stand out due to the pretty lace panel in the middle that gives it the feel of a protective fence.

​Sheer Beauty

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA, AIS Designs Mediterranean style living room
AIS Designs

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

When you have a room with a view and don’t have to worry about neighbours or passers-by looking into your home, nothing beats the beauty of sheer curtains, pull them open to admire the view and close them to see a misty version of the same scenery.


​Night and Day

Pent house, Dutta Kannan Partners Modern living room
Dutta Kannan Partners

Pent house

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

A combination of sheer and heavy curtains works wonderfully in a room that needs privacy at all times. During the day, the light sheer curtains can be drawn for privacy without blocking the natural light. At night, the thicker curtains cut out the view completely to give maximum privacy.

​Slatted to Perfection

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although most people think that slatted blinds are too business-like for homes, they can be a practical addition to a kitchen or bathroom as they are waterproof as well as easy to open and close as the slats can be adjusted with just a twist of a knob.

Bamboo Blinds

The Delhi Design Store, monica khanna designs Modern study/office
monica khanna designs

The Delhi Design Store

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

In a rustic home, bamboo blinds add a charming touch. They can be decorated with woven borders to add a traditional touch or to match the colour scheme of the room.

​Newspaper Blinds

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern style bedroom
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E)

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

Blinds are commonly used instead of pleated curtains as they present a more modern image in a room. If you want them to create a stunning feature in your room, try using unusual prints or designs, like in this small bedroom.

For more curtain design ideas for Indian homes, view this ideabook.

Do you have interesting curtain designs to share with us? Reply in the comments below.


