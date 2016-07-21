10 Creative Curtain Ideas for Indian Homes

Rarely does one find a home without curtains! They are an essential part of every home as they provide privacy, cut out the glare and are just as important for changing the look of a room by either blending or contrasting with the rest of the decor.

Choosing the perfect curtain for your home involves several decisions on fabric, style, design and colour. Should you make them plain or pleated, bright or muted, looped or hooked? Most people choose conventional pleats, ties or blinds but if you want something unusual for your living room or bedroom, these 10 curtain styles might give you a few ideas.