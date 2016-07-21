9 Ways to Live Big in a Small Home

Everyone likes to unwind when they are at home. Usually, it’s in a small corner of the home, where one isn’t likely to be disturbed or in the open-air balcony or terrace with a view or some greenery. Choose a space within your home, which will provide you the most relaxation. Accessorize it according to your personal preference, whether it's with floor cushions and a plug point for music or a swing chair with a telescope nearby for viewing the stars.

Designing small spaces can be as challenging as it can be rewarding. Put on your thinking cap and jot down ideas on how you can improve your little kingdom. For interesting tips on designing kitchens for small apartments, see this ideabook.