A rooftop apartment is transformed from trash to treasure

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. Before the renovation, the rooftop apartment was dilapidated and neglected. However, our experts saw great potential in the trash and turned it into a home to treasure. That's the beauty of architecture, expert design, and innovation!
Despite the potential rooftops have, this outdoor area is not normally used and is often wasted. In this tour, we will show you how you can take advantage of this outdoor space, and also transform the interiors. We are proud to present to you an awe-inspiring 360 degrees reform and home renovation by La Pecera Estudio, interior architects based in Spain.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this rooftop apartment shall we?
Before the renovation, the state of the rooftop prevented it from being able to be used. The stone floors were chipped and peeling, and the railings were falling apart.There were old hose pipes lying around and plants in old pots that had died. So, there is evidence that this place was once used, but it has been damaged beyond despair. Now we can only hope that salvation comes soon!
What a transformation! The rooftop has changed completely! Reddish wooden planks now line the floor and the balustrades, while the edges of the floor are embedded with lights and defined by bright white pebbles. Finally, a stone statue of the Buddha completes the zen look. Overall, the rooftop now has a natural, earthy feel which is relaxing and elegant.
As you can see, they've decided to strip the whole rooftop down and start from scratch! The dilapidated railings along with everything else on the rooftop has been removed. The flooring also has been completely redone with waterproofing. Curious to see what will happen next?
Now, a perfect space to dine outdoors and still be protected from weather elements has been created. This beautiful outdoor enclosure composed of wood and ample amounts of glass. It is the perfect place to have a romantic dinner or simply get away from it all.
Before the renovation, the apartment was in a sorry state. It looked abandoned, shabby, and neglected. The furniture and the overall design was outdated and tasteless. Let's see what happened to this space next.
As you can see, the natural, earthy feel of the rooftop has now been brought indoors as well, merging the outdoors with the interiors and creating seamless continuity in design. Rustic elegance is the name of the game here.
Before the renovation, the bathroom was cramped and crowded. Bulky shelves and the badly planned layout made this bathroom a nightmare. The exposed plumbing added to the horrors of this tiny bathroom, and the outdated fixtures made it worse. Thankfully, our experts came to the rescue. Let's see what they did.
The highlight of this bathroom for us is the chic and purple sink area. The abundance of clear glass also lets the bathroom breathe easier and feel more spacious. The bulky shelf has been removed and replaced with a sleek wall-mounted shelf, saving lots of space.
Before the renovation, boring tiles, outdated cabinets, and a tacky wall colour was what the residents had to deal with. The kitchen was in desperate need of a total makeover. Let's see what happened to it next.
Now, the kitchen is a shining exemplary of modernity and simplicity. The maroon countertops add a splash of bold colour to the white kitchen, while new kitchen appliances add functionality to this kitchen. Both the aesthetics and functionality of this kitchen has improved radically.
