A rooftop apartment is transformed from trash to treasure

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. Before the renovation, the rooftop apartment was dilapidated and neglected. However, our experts saw great potential in the trash and turned it into a home to treasure. That's the beauty of architecture, expert design, and innovation!

Despite the potential rooftops have, this outdoor area is not normally used and is often wasted. In this tour, we will show you how you can take advantage of this outdoor space, and also transform the interiors. We are proud to present to you an awe-inspiring 360 degrees reform and home renovation by La Pecera Estudio, interior architects based in Spain.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this rooftop apartment shall we?