Creative Housewarming Gifts for Indian Homes

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Rose Candles, Amelia Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
Planning a home visit to someone and looking for some seriously awesome housewarming gifting ideas? Well, if you look beyond the traditional Indian gifts of sweet, fruit and money, we bring you a lot of ideas for a greater start. No matter, how adventurous you want to be, it is probably the best to avoid any unnecessary and unwanted item to be packed and served. Your gift must essentially signify its value and efforts put up in choosing it. 

Here are some of the most preferred and bright housewarming gifting ideas for Indian homes that are sure to impress your loved ones without burning a hole into your pocket. Enjoy!

Mirror Mirror on the Wall

Abhiskhek's Appartment, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern bathroom
wall hanging mirror is just so humble choice for Indian homes. They fit in all size of rooms, including the washbasin area and the bathroom and they are utilized by all. A quirky mirror is not hard to find, neither will it be too much expensive. Just stick to the rule of right size and interiors of the house you are visiting. 

Colorful Flowers in Reusable Jars

homify Classic style wine cellar
Flowers are one those good, bright and actually heartwarming things that never fail to impress and make the receivers happy. Choose small jar flower pots where the pots can be reused later on for other works. This colorful flower pot with beautiful glassware definitely gives you some gifting goals for home!

Bluetooth Speakers for bathroom

contemporary bathroom ZERO9 Country style bathroom
Small and portable speakers are an unusual but highly useful gift item that makes a fabulous pick for those who are in love with the music world. They are available in various size and price options to be suitable for all sorts of budgets. It's best to choose something tiny so that it does not clutter their bathroom space without making their presence even felt. 

This gifting option for bathroom will definitely help them to make up and lift their mood while bathing.

Study Lamps

homify Minimalist study/office MDF Yellow
If your loved ones are used to study or read at late night, which most of us do these days, then gifting them with study lamps is a perfect idea. They are cheap, they are available easily in the market, they are easier to use and yes, they really add to home decor. 

We guess you don't have any reason left not to think about them. Right? 

Wall Decals

GREEN SPACE REALTORS, ENVIRON PLANNERS ENVIRON PLANNERS Study/office
While wallpapers are just not a usual sight in Indian homes, something that is remarkable and loved by Indian people are wall decals. These beautiful and innovative wall decor elements are just everything one needs to pep up the space and make it look noticeable. They can be purchased online within budget friendly prices. 

Wall Art or Artistic Cushion

.. homify Modern study/office
Look at this marvellous setting that gives you a hint what right wall art choice is. Choose something classy that goes with the taste of the receiver and also suits your preferences. Wall art and painted cushions are apt for small to big sized homes and will stay for long with your friends.


Carpet Rugs for Rooms

Living Room homify Living room
This element is present in almost all homes and we are used to consider them as an essential to our interiors. Choosing a rug or carpet as a heartwarming gift won't be difficult at all. Just keep it simple and take a good consideration of the size. A small rug is always the best for gifting purpose.

Small Flowering pots for kitchen

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Kitchen herbs are favorite for ladies as they help to get the fresh ingredients for cooking and making the kitchen look eternally beautiful. Small sized kitchen herbs pots look great and will not cost you big as well. You can easily find the at online and offline stores.

Petite Chair

Sofa Preetham Interior Designer Corridor, hallway & stairs Seating
If the person you are visiting has a kid then gift them with a small chair like this one. This will be a useful choice and will always be good for living or dining room. The chair must be comfortable and spacious enough to sit. Keep the height of the chair in mind as well.

Metallic Pillow

Sofa Pikowana, Juicy Colors Juicy Colors Living roomSofas & armchairs
An extra pillow is always welcome for a living area and guest rooms and thus, there is no point of leaving or missing it in this list. This beautiful metallic shaded pillow just shows how a simple gift can look deary if right research and colors are used. 

Be experiemental and get over the boring choice.

Candles

Rose Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
A standard choice that lights up the relationship and space both. Choose colors like Gold or red considered to be an auspicious and minimalist design that serve as an ideal pick up for dinners and other guest servings. Scented candles are also a big hit on the list.

This is all for the day. Keep in touch with us for more inspirational ideas like this.

10 Creative Curtain Ideas for Indian Homes
Am I missing anything that should be on the list? Which of these gifts would you love to receive? Send me your views in the comments below :).


