A Vibrant Villa with Unique Touches

A slatted wooden and white gazebo shades the large family style table by the pool, and lets you host pool parties or summer luncheons here. The fashionable white chairs and their teal cushions are given a whimsical lift, thanks to the reclaimed wood pieces that add an artistic touch to the table top. The rejuvenating blue pool along with its verdant backdrop beckons you to take a cool dip, while the stone wall stands nearby in all its rustic charm.

This contemporary and subtly opulent villa can turn heads with its magnificent combination of glass, wood, stone, and spicy colours. Sleek and quirky designs go hand in hand with practical comfort to make this home a heavenly retreat from the worries of life.