A Contemporary Home with Classy Surprises

Do you think that awe-inspiring designs can’t come in simple forms? Then we have some surprising news for you! The architects at Estudio Sespede Arquitectos have taken simplicity to a whole new level by removing the unnecessary and creating a home that impresses with its vibrant hues, openness, classy use of glass, and modish designs. The residence features dollops of fun and trendy accents for the kids in the family too. So come and take a look at the Decoracion en Caballito, a contemporary dwelling in Buenos Aires, where creative ideas rule the roost.
Peppy yet soothing blue cushions on the large yet slim contoured grey sectional makes the living space look open, even as it retains a certain warmth. This is despite its overly urban vibe, which comes through the sleek coffee table, ottoman and quirky blue stool. The wooden flooring creates an inviting look along with the large sunny windows with sheer drapes. The glass wall on the right, which separates the study from the living area, enhances the spaciousness of the interiors.
Did you always imagine the study as a space that is cocooned away from the noise and clutter of everyday living? Well, the designers here have some news for you. Not only have they retained the privacy of this study in a unique manner, but they have also made sure that there is no segregation taking place thanks to glass walls connecting the spaces visually! Inside, the purple chair and the slim modern table is a stylish take on the classic style study table. A grey accent wall makes for a trendy statement, with its cool niches and shelves. A part of the study is concealed from the public eye by a panel affixed outside for TV viewing!
The children’s room also enjoys the same fluidity of design, thanks to the glass walls that hold it in. The white environs hold shelves and cabinets for easy storage, along with a wall mounted TV. A large window lets in adequate sunlight during the day, while the wooden floor lends the much required cosiness in this space.
A gleaming white kitchen and a vibrant leafy green dining space get along wonderfully well in this abode, for an exclusive stunning look. Sleek cabinets and a stylish kitchen island define the fashion quotient of the well-lighted kitchen, while a glass and steel dining table steals the show in the dining space. Ultramodern white leather and steel chairs accompany the dining table for chic appeal. A sleek niche in the green wall has been used for displaying knickknacks in a trendy manner.
The bedroom consists of a double height bed that is upholstered and encompasses soothing, frothy colours like grey and soft blue. The pastel qualities are complemented by the simple wooden textures that adorn the rest of the space.
This bathroom is filled with trendy elements like the curvy bathtub, the lavish mirrors which enhance the spaciousness of the area, and sleek fixtures. The slim cabinet holding the modern sink, offers room for organising toiletries, extra towels, and so on.
Subtle grey and white marble paired with strips of peppy blue mosaic have taken this bathroom to a whole new design level, which no kid can resist. Slim and minimalistic fixtures, niches and shelves take care of the functionality of this space, with élan. But what had us floored, is the stunning ceiling decor based on animated marine life.
Interesting colours, simple but chic furnishing, fun designs, and the lavish use of clear glass have contributed to the airy, classy and delicately luxurious look of this house. For more ideas, take another tour - A Fashionable Mexican Apartment with a View.