A Contemporary Home with Classy Surprises

Subtle grey and white marble paired with strips of peppy blue mosaic have taken this bathroom to a whole new design level, which no kid can resist. Slim and minimalistic fixtures, niches and shelves take care of the functionality of this space, with élan. But what had us floored, is the stunning ceiling decor based on animated marine life.

Interesting colours, simple but chic furnishing, fun designs, and the lavish use of clear glass have contributed to the airy, classy and delicately luxurious look of this house. For more ideas, take another tour - A Fashionable Mexican Apartment with a View.