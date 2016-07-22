A Contemporary Apartment with a Minimalist Approach

When it comes to a minimalist approach in interior design, Estudio Sespede, architects based in Argentina have mastered the art tactfully. Today we would like to show you an example of a transformation that occurred in an apartment of 130 square meters located in Buenos Aires. Thanks to lots of fresh and modern ideas, the professionals managed to change the face of this apartment which is located on the 37th floor of a tower that has wonderful views of the city skyline and the river. In this design, functionality coexists with good taste and elegance.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Now, let's have a look at this apartment shall we?
As we enter the apartment, a narrow passage leads to social and private areas of the house. We decided to start with the social areas first, and this is how we came to an environment where the living room, dining area, and kitchen coexist spatially.
Distressed hardwood floors, light walls, and contemporary lighting design illuminates each of these spaces which are separated by the tactful arrangement of furniture.
From this view, you can appreciate the coexistence of the dining room and the living room.The division between both areas is given by a delicate glass cabinet resting on one wall. While the concept of compartmentalized open spaces is not new, the benefits are many, explaining the popularity of this design currently. Visually, the design is more dynamic and fluid, and gives plenty of space for natural lighting and ventilation to penetrate the environment.
The area has a wealth of natural lighting and ventilation guaranteed by the large window that extends throughout the hall, and that in turn communicates with the balcony.
The couch was custom designed in an L shape to maximize the space and add style with its chic design. The furnishing in this room also adds colour to this space. For example, the peach sofa, multi-coloured cushions, and little red tables which are distributed across the hall.
On the other side of the hall, the kitchenette brings a touch of functionality and enlivens the environment with a small bar and a couple of modern stools.
Pictured here, we see a narrow corridor that leads to bathrooms and bedrooms. The wallpaper with floral motifs in shades of sand is a great success in this space. In addition, the diffused light enhances the aesthetics of this simple corridor space that often falls into oblivion.
The furniture in this minimalist master bedroom is dominated by a range of brown shades. Although the bedroom has plain walls and no decorations, a certain comforting warmth is transmitted to the inhabitants through its earthy colours, carpeted floor, and relaxed atmosphere.
With cities getting more densely populated, space is getting expensive, and not everyone can afford to have a guest room. So the residents of this apartment decided to have a study that can be used as a guest bedroom as well.
The study or guest bedroom is notable for its uniqueness. A desk designed in glass, along a wall, with a panoramic view of the city makes this a perfect space to work, while a sofa bed in the corner provides a comfy place to rest or sleep.
Finally, we would like to end this tour with a surprise. Look closer. Yes, it's not just a mirror, it also functions as a compact wardrobe! Overall, the space efficient design of the multi-functional furniture in this room adds a lot more space to this room, making it airy, and ideal for work or rest.
