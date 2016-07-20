11 Ways to Brighten Up a Windowless Bathroom

Bathrooms need to be kept fresh and airy. However, in small apartments, it’s not uncommon to find a bathroom without windows that bring in natural light and fresh air. So, how do you create an open feel to the room? We’ve picked 11 tips that will help you make a small windowless bathroom more inviting.
Light colours help to add a sense of spaciousness to a room. Using white or pastel shades on the bathroom walls, floor and ceiling make it feel larger and brighter than it is, especially when paired with recessed lighting. You won’t miss the fact that it lacks a window.
If the bathroom doesn’t have a window through which light trickles in, you can trick the eyes into believing that there is. Backlighting on the walls or behind mirrors is an easy solution for achieving this effect.
If you can’t invite in natural light, create your own light source by using elegant chandeliers or hanging lampshades to brighten up the area.
Using mirrors is one of the oldest tricks in the book for making a small space seem larger. You can use either wall-to-wall mirrors or a combination of four or five mirror frames to make the bathroom appear airy.
Some bathrooms, especially those in large homes have open-to-sky bathrooms or use a skylight to bring light into the room. If you can’t build your own skylight, create a faux version like in this professionally designed home, where backlit panels on the false ceiling in the bathroom recreate the look.
For a small bathroom, in addition to using light tones on the wall and floor, have a large spotlight on the ceiling that reflects off the surfaces to add brightness to the entire room.
Gold always adds a sense of luxury to a room, enhancing its style and making it seem brighter. You can use gold in a bathroom in a number of ways, including on mirror frames, décor accessories, tiles or fixtures.
Use bold colours such as yellow, purple, blue or green to make the bathroom look bigger. Alternatively, opt for coloured tiles in pleasing patterns or floral designs to brighten up the area, like in this home.
Add interest to your bathroom walls and floors by using mosaic tiling to break away from the monotony of a single colour. A column of mosaic tiles on the wall or floor can help to make the area stunning.
A painting adds style to a living room or bedroom, so why not use the same trick in your bath? Add a painting with bright colours or create your own wall art using printed tiles, like in this bathroom.
Potted plants add a refreshing element to any room. Place them on bright shelves, like in this bathroom, to brighten up the area. Choose plants that aren’t too big for your bathroom so that they don’t give the room a cramped feel.
Distraction is the key to shifting the focus from the fact that your bathroom is windowless. For more ideas for designing small bathrooms, visit this ideabook.