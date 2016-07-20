7 Amazing Decor Themes For Your Home

You’re all set to start renovating your home until your interior designer asks about your preferred décor style. Do you have a clear vision about the look that you’re after for your home? More importantly, you might have a whole lot of ideas, but will it all come together in the end to present a cohesive design?
If you aren’t sure about the décor themes you like, the best way to get an idea is to take a peek into homes that perfectly represent a particular style. We’ve chosen 7 classic themes for you to look at.
If you like the ornate décor style that came into being during the Victorian era, then this might be the theme for you. Your home’s interiors will resemble a palace with carved wooden furniture, marble inlaid floors, gold or bronze statues and rich drapes and upholstery. This is a timeless classic that doesn’t go out of style.
Are you a fan of the earthy look? If you like your home to be simple, but tastefully decorated using local, eco-friendly materials, then opt for the rustic theme. Brick and stone wall, wooden rafters and wood or cement floors complete this look. Pair it with bright coloured furnishings to create a charming home.
Homes with minimalist design are modern. Some might say they are too stark. The interiors are usually decorated in a combination of white, beige, brown or grey. Furniture is contemporary with straight-lines. The home lacks stunning colours, although some homeowners like to add a bright painting for contrast.
If you want your home to look like a beach resort in the tropics, then this is the theme to choose. Cane and rattan furniture, stone tiles, wall cladding and wooden artefacts are typical features of this style. Indoor plants such as palms or bamboo are often used to accessorize tropical homes.
This style is perfect if you are one of those people who have varied interests or are a collector. An eclectic home is usually interesting because it has unusual artefacts or furniture on display, making it memorable. This professionally designed farmhouse in Delhi is a perfect example of this style.
The classic style is typical of the old European palaces and homes. Ornately carved gilded furniture, large rugs, crystal chandeliers and gold and silver artefacts are common elements in this style. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea but is perfect for creating a luxurious ambiance.
This is a popular décor theme, especially in old Indian bungalows and homes which retain touches of the colonial era in their architecture. It’s a style that oozes old-world charm with wooden furniture, cosy rugs, carpets and fireplaces. Tiled cabinets are among the charming accessories used to decorate a colonial-style home.
Ensure that everything you use highlights the chosen decor style instead of working against it. For instance, an ornate crystal chandelier would look out of place in a rustic home, just as a contemporary leather sofa would do in a Victorian theme. For more tips on small home décor styles see this ideabook.